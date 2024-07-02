The Undertaker Opens Up On Montreal Screwjob Saga Involving Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart

The famous Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series in 1997 between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart is a tale that changed a lot of things in professional wrestling.

Vince McMahon betraying Bret Hart at the last hour by deciding the result in advance, and an enraged Hart spitting on McMahon’s face on live TV made waves. Bret Hart had been literally stabbed in the back by Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, costing him his WWE (then WWF) Championship.

The Undertaker once said that he was watching the match from Vince McMahon’s room and was shocked to see the result. The Deadman, speaking about that incident, had said that Vince McMahon needed to apologize to Hart for this.

Taker has once again spoken on that infamous incident, saying that it was an unfortunate event and that things could have been done differently by WWE.

Also Read: Watch: Bret Hart Goes Off on 'Stupid Idiot Imbeciles' in Viral NSFW Rant From Who Killed WCW Docuseries

What did The Undertaker say on Bret Hart and the Montreal Screwjob saga?

In the podcast episode Six Feet Under, The Undertaker hailed Bret Hart for being loyal to the company, calling him a “good soldier,” but also emphasized that WWE couldn’t have risked allowing Hart to carry the title to WCW, which he wanted.

"I know Bret was really bitter about it. Bret didn't want to leave; it was a money deal. He'd been a loyal soldier. I'm gonna say he probably would have gone on TV and dropped it, but that doesn't do us any good," Taker said.

Advertisement

However, he stated that forcing Bret to vacate the title when he was going to WCW was also wrong on WWE’s part. What had enraged Hart was the fact that he had simply put down the condition that he wouldn’t drop his belt to Shawn Michaels, no matter what happens. And Vince McMahon exactly rubbed Hart the wrong way by cheating him that night in Montreal, Canada.

The Deadman later revealed how upset he was after the whole situation unfolded. He described how awful it was to see a five-time WWE Champion walk out of the company on bitter terms.

What happened after that match?

The Hitman was literally pissed about this incident. Not only did he spit on McMahon’s face, but he also broke things around. McMahon knew that he was in trouble and went into his office, locking the door. Hitman confronted Shawn Michaels, with the latter saying that he didn’t have any knowledge about it.

Advertisement

Hart and McMahon had a face-off backstage, and the inevitable happened. Hitman asked McMahon to get away or he would hit him. The former WWE boss stood firm and then received a good blow from Hart.

That was not just the end. Several WWF wrestlers were embittered over what happened to Hart and even boycotted the next week’s RAW. But, slowly, things settled down. Hart moved to WCW and returned to WWE only 12 years later, in 2010, to bury the hatchet with Michaels.

However, Hart has not forgiven Vince. When the Janel Grant sexual trafficking suit hit the former WWE boss, Hart simply said that he doesn’t have any feelings for Vince, as the latter didn’t have any for him ever.