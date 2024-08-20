The Undertaker Ranks Gunther Above Ric Flair Over Famous Wrestling Move Feat

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther’s career trajectory is on an upswing. Ahead of The Rind General’s World Championship match at Bash in Berlin, the Undertaker made a bold statement in his favor. According to The Undertaker, Gunther’s chops (open-handed slaps to the chest) are more impressive than those of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair’s.

One of the standout features of Gunther’s move set is his chops. The former Intercontinental Champion has left marks across several WWE superstars’ chests. As a viewer, Gunther’s chops are painful to watch and hear, let alone feel.

However, before Gunther gained recognition for this feat, Ric Flair was known for delivering one of the hardest chops in the wrestling industry. While speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker highlighted the difference between Gunther and Ric Flair’s chops.

According to the Phenom, Ric Flair’s chops are more of a “work shoot.” Having been in the ring with Flair multiple times, The Undertaker pointed out that Flair’s chops are not as impactful as they involve a slide-off after contact.

On the other hand, Gunther’s chops are more direct and harsh. The battle scars his opponents wear after a match against him display the forceful impact behind each of Gunther’s chops.

Advertisement

The Undertaker stated on Six Feet Under: "I think (Ric) Flair's was a work shoot chop. It was there, you felt it. But, Gunther, man…there's not really a lot of hit and slide off with Gunther. His (chop) is kind of hit-and-go and there's a recoil and another one coming right back, but it's perfect for him."

Taker also cited that the most dreadful thing about having Gunther chop you is the fact that he creates a continuous impact while delivering chop after chop with a moment of recoil.

While fans have witnessed The Undertaker face off against Ric Flair several times, a Gunther vs. The Undertaker match remains limited to video games, as the Deadman has retired from wrestling.

Nonetheless, The Undertaker is a huge supporter of the Austrian wrestler and believes that he will be a bigger babyface than Randy Orton in Germany at Bash in Berlin.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘People Don’t Understand..’: Mark Henry and The Undertaker Talk About Roman Reigns Being on Medications for Leukemia

The Gunther vs. Randy Orton sequel is slated to take place for the former’s World Heavyweight Championship. Their rematch was promised by Triple H after Orton was wrongly declared the loser of the King of the Ring match in Saudi Arabia against Gunther.

The duo has since engaged in intense promos on Raw, exchanging barbs on the mic. With Randy Orton bent on capturing his 15th World Championship, something has got to give at Bash in Berlin.

Read More: The Undertaker Says Fight Between Two Hookers In Johannesburg Was Best He Ever Saw: 'It Was Absolutely Nuts'