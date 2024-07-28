The Undertaker Recalls 'Genius' Idea By WWE Creatives When He Impersonated Hall of Famer

The Undertaker once impersonated a Hall of Famer so perfectly that no one in the crowd picked that it was him. That was in 1999 in an episode of Monday Night RAW. The Attitude Era was at its peak and storylines were violent and vulgar. Though The Deadman didn’t put up any kind of obscene show, he did an impersonation of his reel life brother, Kane.

The Undertaker revealed that it was a ‘genius’ idea by the WWE, and he pulled it off magnificently. He said that even though it was a bit difficult for him to invoke Kane's mannerisms, he tried hard and succeeded in it.

What did The Undertaker say about the whole thing?

Speaking on his podcast, “Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway”, Undertaker said that he doesn’t know whose idea it was, but it was “genius”. “I don’t know whose idea it was. But it was genius,” ITR Wrestling quoted The Deadman.

Speaking about fitting into the frame of Kane, who was heavier than him at that time, Taker said that he was a bit skeptical about trying to get into Kane’s robes at that time. Further, he said that it was not just once, but twice in his WWE career that he mimicked Kane, and it turned out to be great.

Advertisement

He goes, “When we did that I think Kane was probably like 25 pounds heavier than I was, so I was like oh man I’m going to look like anorexic Kane in this suit. But both times it came off without a hitch, nobody had a clue and it’s just one of those iconic moments with me pulling the mask off and hearing Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler flipping out. Yeah it was fun. It was real creative booking and good stuff man,” he said.

Also Read: The Undertaker Reveals Why He Stayed With WWE Despite Getting Better WCW Offer from Kevin Nash

The Undertaker and Kane’s kayfabe tale

The Undertaker and Kane were two of the hottest wrestlers in the attitude era. Their reel life association as ‘Brothers of Destruction’ was a huge hit. Their storyline as half-brothers in WWE was the most intriguing and complex story among all the other team members.

Advertisement

It was said that there was a ghastly incident with Kane in his childhood for which he held The Undertaker responsible. Together, the two won the WWE Tag Team championship thrice. The last time that the two were seen competing as tag-team partners was at WWE Super ShowDown in 2018.

In 2020, Undertaker retired from wrestling, and in 2022, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Kane on the other hand, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Also Read: The Undertaker Reveals His ‘Oh Sh*t’ Moment Inside The Ring With WWE Legend