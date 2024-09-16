The Undertaker Recalls Violent Behavior of Former Superstar When He Was Asked if WWE is ‘Fake’

WWE is not real, that’s true but it isn’t fake, that’s also a fact. It’s somewhere in the middle. The matches in the show are scripted, but the stunts the wrestlers perform in the ring are real. Sometimes, these stunts cause injuries to the superstars.

So, you never call someone’s profession fake, which the wrestlers put in their heart and soul. That’s what a Kuwaiti reporter did in front of The Undertaker when the Deadman, along with WWE Hall of Famer Vader, was on an international tour in Kuwait.

The Undertaker recently recalled a dramatic scene back in 1997 when a Kuwaiti interviewer interviewed him along with his friend and WWE Hall of Famer, Vader. At that time, Taker was the WWE Champion, and he had to defend the title against Vader.

Since the two were on a tour to Kuwait, they had to appear in an interview together. However, things got ugly when the Kuwaiti interviewer asked an uncomfortable question to both of them, asking if WWE was fake.

“We are in Kuwait and we are doing the Kuwaiti version of ‘Good Morning America’. The host asked the question. He just couldn’t help himself. He just had to ask, "Well, isn’t it fake? Taker recalled Vader saying, "Why don't you come down tonight and, before I kick his ass, I'll kick your ass?”

The Undertaker described his internal struggle to maintain his composure while at the same time anticipating Vader’s reaction. “On the outside, I look as cool as can be. But on the inside, I’m like, ‘Oh no, he didn’t’. Because I knew what Leon was gonna do, and he did,” he said.

Vader, whose temper was soaringly high, grabbed the interviewer and asked him, “Does that feel f***ing fake?” And that was it. Undertaker’s fears came true. After that incident, Vader was detained in Kuwait for several days, while the rest of the drew, including Taker himself, returned to the United States.

Later, Vader, in an interview with PW Mania, said that the show’s producer had planned this altercation and that the interviewer didn’t know about it. He also revealed that police were called to the studio and he was later placed under arrest.

While Vader was arrested, he was kept in a luxury jail rather than a hotel. He stayed there for two weeks and was later released. But that incident came at a cost for the WWE HOF. Vader couldn’t visit Kuwait for the next decade after that incident.