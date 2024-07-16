The Undertaker Reveals Faction That WWE Ended Too Soon; ‘It Definitely Had the Legs To Go On’

The Undertaker recently said that there was a faction in WWE once, which according to him, the company ended too soon. The group about which the Deadman is talking about was The Ministry of Darkness which was led by the Deadman during the Attitude Era in 1999.

The group consisted of the likes of Edge, Christian, Gangrel, Bradshaw, Farooq, Mideon, and Viscera among others. However, by the Spring of 1999, the group became The Corporate Ministry, which according to Taker wasn’t a good decision, and this is what ultimately led to the downfall of the group.

The Undertaker while speaking in his Six Feet Under Podcast said that the group got watered down by WWE, because of which it lost its sheen and ended up.

Undertaker says the faction got watered down by WWE

Taker remarked that making it the Corporate Ministry kind of watered it down, because of which it met its fate. “It definitely had the legs to go on if it hadn’t gotten watered down the way it did. Probably a 2, maybe 3-year run out of that. I think there was so much that we still had left that we could have done to push the envelope and people to work with,” he said.

Previously also, The Undertaker had spoken about the group being not handled well. He had said, “How much can I push back really in that situation? But I didn’t like it. I thought as soon as it became Corporate Ministry that it got all watered down and it just ceased to be fun anymore. So, yeah, that was kind of the beginning of the end right then. He said that the heel group was getting a lot of traction in its early days, but once it became the corporate ministry, the group was headed for its end.

;

The group came to an end in 1999 when he suffered a legit injury. Then at Judgement Day 2000, Undertaker made his American Badass debut signaling the end of the group.

Advertisement

Factions that WWE ended too quickly

The Ministry of Darkness isn’t the only faction that WWE ended quite soon. The Nexus group which was a hot heel group that made its debut in 2010 is another faction that ended too quickly. Led by Wade Barrett, The Nexus was defeated by John Cena and his team at SummerSlam 2010, which led to its demise.

A lot of WWE fans think that The Nexus was buried by John Cena at SummerSlam. However, Cena later said that he wasn’t behind certain decisions in WWE, the ending of Nexus wasn’t his decision ultimately.

Nevertheless, at present, The Bloodline is the strongest faction ever in WWE history with a run of more than three years. The group is headed for a big fight as the former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns is expected to return before SummerSlam to confront Solo Sikoa, who has hijacked the original Bloodline.

