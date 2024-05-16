The Undertaker Reveals He Once Lost His Temper And Attacked His Opponent For Real

The Undertaker has had opponents of different sizes throughout his wrestling career. Standing at 6 feet and 10 inches, The Phenom was a giant himself in his prime, and he shared the ring with tall-stature wrestlers like Kane, Big Show, and Giant Gonzalez.

Giant Gonzalez, the tallest man ever to step foot in the WWE ring, had a stature of 8 feet. Even The Undertaker looked smaller standing next to the Argentine wrestler. Gonzalez wrestled in WWE for a brief period in 1993, and his feud with The Undertaker stood out as the highlight of his career.

The Undertaker snapped at Giant Gonzalez

Talking about Giant Gonzalez on his podcast, Six Feet Under, the seven-time world champion talked about his shoot fight with the eight-foot colossus. The Undertaker lost his cool after getting hit in the backside of his neck by Gonzalez. The Undertaker said he quickly responded by ambushing his opponent, who didn't have any idea what was happening.

The Deadman was so quick with his attack that Giant Gonzalez failed to block the real blows, ending up leaning his back, but the icon was continuously assaulting him. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, George The Animal Steele, who was an agent at that time, begged Taker to stop.

A furious undertaker got out of the ring, and after the count out, he waited for Giant Gonzalez in the ring, who looked lumped up from the heavy blows of The Deadman.

As per Taker, he repeatedly told Gonzalez to hit shoulder blades with his forearm instead of the back of the neck. Even though the giant pretended to comprehend The Undertaker's words, he still recklessly hit the back of the neck instead of shoulder blades, pushing him to the breaking point.

The Undertaker and Giant Gonzalez wrestled in two pay-per-views

Due to his enormous stature, Gonzalez's movements were limited, and The Undertaker disliked working with him. Nevertheless, in terms of size, it was a great match-up.

The two behemoths faced off at WrestleMania 9 for the first time, with Taker picking up the win by disqualification. Their rematch happened at SummerSlam 1993, where The Undertaker was victorious once again.

However, this incident between Taker and Gonzalez didn't happen at WrestleMania, nor did it occur at SummerSlam.

