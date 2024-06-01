The Undertaker Reveals He Once Wrestled In Prison Early In His Career; Says His Gimmick Was of Russian Grave Digger

WWE fans might not be aware of this, but The Undertaker once played the gimmick of a grave digger at the beginning of his career. Before he made his WWE debut in 1987, the wrestling business wasn’t organized well, and wrestlers had to toil hard with their trainers to make a mark for themselves. The Undertaker was one of them. The Deadman has himself revealed this.

While speaking on his podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, The Undertaker made his surprising revelation. He recalled that one of his early matches was inside a prison. The opportunity to wrestle inside the prison in a ring was offered to him by Rick Davidson, a veteran wrestler from Texas.

What did The Undertaker say?

He said that it was a very interesting experience wrestling there, as getting a chance to compete in the ring was rare. When he got a chance, he grabbed on to it. "It was pretty interesting. You know, back then, anytime anybody had a ring going up somewhere and you can get on a card, you got on it. That was just how it was because there was nothing more valuable than ring experience."

The most startling thing that The Undertaker did was that he played the gimmick of a Russian grave digger during those days. “I want to say my name was Boris Dragu - the Russian grave digger. How about that for irony?” he said.

He further said that it was an exhilarating experience walking inside the prison to get to the ring, where they actually had the match. “You haven't been heckled till you've been to a prison show. They don't give any kind of dam about what they say or what they do. It was always that long walk in through the prison to get to where we had the wrestling event...But that's funny. I haven't thought about that in years, but yeah, I've worked there. I worked there several times,” he said.



The longest-tenured wrestler in WWE history

From wrestling in prison to making it to the WWE Hall of Fame, The Undertaker came a long way in his wrestling career. He made his WWE (then WWF) debut in 1987 and went on to spend nearly 30 years with the company.

Initially starting with his Deadman gimmick, The Undertaker in 2000, took on the character of an ‘American Badass’, when he would come inside the ring, on a Harley Davidson. In 2004, he once again adopted the Deadman character and then stayed with his for the next 16 years.

He had his last cinematic match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. In 2022, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.