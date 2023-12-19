The Undertaker reveals hilarious CM Punk story of him claiming he could tap Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin out

The Best in the World, CM Punk made his much-awaited return back in the WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Punk signed a contract for Monday Night Raw, and is now ready to finish his story of main eventing WrestleMania.

He announced himself for the Royal Rumble 2024. Punk is the second WWE superstar to announce himself for Royal Rumble 2024.

Recently Undertaker shared a hilarious CM Punk story from back in the day on his exclusive podcast show Six Feet Under Podcast,

“We're drinking, everyone is carrying on. Somehow or another, the discussion comes up. I don't know if Vince instigated this one or not. Bradshaw was on this flight too.” Deadman expressed.

The undertaker further expressed that CM Punk told everybody he practiced jiu-jitsu. Taker said and someone asked okay so how long do you think you can last with these two wrestlers. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

“To Phil's credit, he said, 'I'll tap them out.' That was about all it took. Now, the pot begins to really get stirred. Shelton, at this time, he didn't drink at all.”

Deadman further said, “I remember Vince pouring a styrofoam cup full of wine, and Shelton just gulps it down. I honestly can't remember who went first. There is not a lot of room. It's tight, but there's enough room.”

Advertisement

“I want to say the first match lasted about 47 seconds. The other one was sub-40, where they had taken them down and pinned him. He didn't back down, but my goodness, it was like blood in the water and two great white sharks circling.”

“They could not wait. They didn't disappoint. That was another fine case of Vince McMahon shit disturbing” Taker concluded.

ALSO READ: CM Punk says working with long time bitter WWE rival John Cena was like they were ‘married to each other

CM Punk’s mixed martial arts record

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 on a sour note. Later he revealed his love for professional wrestling is almost done and he wants to try his hands in different fields.

Punk even tried his hands at real fighting following the footsteps of another Paul Heyman guy The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Punk signed with UFC, and debuted back in 2016.

1. UFC 203, September 10, 2016:

Opponent: Mickey Gall

Result: Lost via submission (rear-naked choke) in the first round.

2. UFC 225, June 9, 2018:

Opponent: Mike Jackson

Result: Initially lost via unanimous decision, later overturned to a no contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

After failing as a mixed martial artist Punk returned to professional wrestling at WWE’s rival company AEW in 2021.

ALSO READ: Why did CM Punk leave WWE in 2014 and why was he fired from AEW?