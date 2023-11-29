The Undertaker reveals how The Rock and Stone Cold played accidental roles in his iconic WrestleMania streak

The legendary Phenom Undertaker is unequivocally one of the greatest WWE icons of all time. He is best recognized for his ominous Deadman persona and his unprecedented 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania - the showcase of immortals. The streak started when The Undertaker first stepped foot on WrestleMania at the 7th edition, defeating Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.

The Phenom had an undefeated streak at WrestleManias until Brock Lesnar conquered it at WrestleMania 30. Roman Reigns later became only the second wrestler to defeat The Undertaker at The Showcase of the Immortals. Across his storied WrestleMania career spanning over two decades, The Demon from Death Valley compiled a record of 25 wins and just 2 losses.

The American Badass has finally retired from pro wrestling. Taker revealed an interesting story about his undefeated streak while talking on the Six Feet Under Podcast,

“I would have to think the percentages would be pretty high that the streak would have gotten broken sooner. I don’t know that for certain, but the percentages, and my understanding of our business, tells me that would have been a nice checkmark on somebody that was coming up. Little did we know that Steve’s career would be cut short. Little did we know that Rock was going to come off and become a big movie star. I would have gotten fed to one of them, and it would have been the right thing to do.”

He explained if Rock and Stone Cold had been there for a longer period of time there was a lot of chance the steak could’ve ended earlier. After analyzing the nature of the business.

Why The Rock and Stone Cold left WWE early

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of the biggest names in the history of WWE. Both had Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

Stone Cold and The Rock were two top names in WWE’s Attitude Era. Both Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin captured the WWE championships and are considered each other's biggest rivals.

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from WWE in 2003 after a serious neck injury and multiple knee injuries. The injury was so serious Stone Cold was about to get paralyzed for life. Steve Austin made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Ownes.

On the flip side, The Rock left WWE a year after Steve left the company in 2004 to pursue his full-time career as a Hollywood actor.

He made his return in 2011 and in 2013 to face John Cena. Rock is expected to face Roman Reigns - his cousin - at WrestleMania 40.

