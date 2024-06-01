The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon Fined Him and Triple H For Using Chair Shot at WrestleMania 27

It’s well known that Vince McMahon was ruthless. And he didn’t even spare his close ones. When it came to WWE, McMahon always did what was best for the business. So, he once fined his son-in-law, Triple H, and The Undertaker for doing something he was against, just to set an example.

It was the use of chair shots, which Vince McMahon had banned in WWE in 2010. But The Undertaker and Triple H thought they would get away with it, since they were his close favorites. But little did they know that they would get a pay cut for breaking the protocols. The Undertaker made this revelation in his podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway.



What did The Undertaker say?

The Undertaker said that he and Triple H had discussed using chair shots in their high-octane match at WrestleMania 27. The Undertaker goes, “I'm wrestling Triple H, and we're figuring out; I'm the most tenured guy, ‘You're his son-in-law’. We can get away with this. He fined our a##. (laughs).”

He said that when they got their paycheque for WrestleMania 27, there was a big minus on the cheque. He called up Triple H and found that he was fined too. “I remember getting my cheque for WrestleMania and there was a big minus on it. I was like, 'Son of a bitch'. I called up him, and asked, Did you get fined too..he said ‘Yeah I got fined too’. What the hell is it good to be his son-in-law and his most tenured guy, and you still get fined? (Laughs)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Undertaker marked that Vince did it to set up an example because using chair shots had been banned in WWE, as there had been several cases of concussions in the past. Moreover, WWE had also stopped the practice of using blood on the screen because of the young audience watching the shows. And it wasn’t just chair shots. McMahon had banned DDTs, Piledrivers, and German Suplex around the same time.



Why did Vince McMahon ban chair shots, and other deadly moves?

Though the exact reason is unknown, it was around 2010, that WWE stopped using direct chair head shots, DDTs, Piledrivers, belly-to-belly suplexes over the head. The move came amidst wrestlers suffering severe concussions.

Kurt Angle once revealed that it was a sudden decision by Vince McMahon to start banning some moves. “Well, they started banning moves. It was something that happened instantly. Vince McMahon just said, hey, from now on, no more over the head belly-to-bellies,” Fightful Select quoted Kurt Angle in 2021.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that McMahon banned moves like, the chair shots, the piledriver, the german suplex, belly-to-belly suplex over the head. “These were all banned from other wrestlers, and rightfully so,” Angle said.

