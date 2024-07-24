The Undertaker Reveals Why He Stayed With WWE Despite Getting Better WCW Offer from Kevin Nash

There’s a reason why The Undertaker relished massive respect from former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. It seemed to arise from Taker’s loyalty toward the former WWE boss. McMahon always knew that Taker had stayed with WWE even when there were offers from other promotions.

And it’s not just other promotions, Undertaker got an offer from WCW once, WWE’s rival company. And The Deadman, staying true to his character didn’t take his offer. So, while speaking at his podcast recently, Undertaker recalled the moment from his early days in wrestling, when he got an offer from WCW, but he turned it down. However, Undertaker gave a very logical and genuine reason for rejecting Ted Turner’s offer.

Why did The Undertaker reject the WCW offer?

Taker confirmed that while he was hustling in WWE, in the character of Deadman, he got a WCW offer from Kevin Nash. That must have been somewhere around 1996 when Eric Bishoff had taken over the creative affairs, and the Monday Night Wars had started to make heads turn.

Undertaker said that the reason he rejected WCW’s offer was because he didn’t want to leave Vince McMahon, the man who gave him the opportunity of his life in WWE. The Undertaker made his WWE debut in 1991, and it was Vince McMahon who gave him the character of Deadman which made him an overnight superstar worldwide.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under Podcast, Deadman said, "I thought about it, and I was like no. ... That guy there [Vince McMahon] gave me the opportunity. ... And this might be the worst decision I ever make, but he allowed me to become something. And I just couldn't do it."

Advertisement

He said that even though Nash gave him a huge offer in terms of monetary gains, he didn’t want to do so because of Vince McMahon. Apart from this, Taker also said that it was rejection from WCW that brought a major change in his life.

What did The Undertaker say about rejection from WCW?

The Deadman said that getting rejected by WCW was a game-changer for him. He said that he always carried that rejection on his shoulders. “If WCW hadn't told me that I wasn't gonna draw any money, I don't know what I would've done,” Taker said.

He said that WCW telling him that he wasn’t worth anything was something he always carried with him. In essence, the WWE Hall of Famer said that if he had not been rejected by WCW, he wouldn’t have been able to push himself to do something better in life.

Advertisement

Also Read: The Undertaker Reveals His ‘Oh Sh*t’ Moment Inside The Ring With WWE Legend