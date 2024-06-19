The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn in WWE Will Be Bigger Than Current Babyface Run

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces in the history of the WWE. He is somewhere at par with 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena. But The Undertaker feels that Rhodes as a heel would be hotter than his current babyface.

The Undertaker has spent close to 30 years in the WWE, and the Deadman has worked closely with Vince McMahon. He knows which wrestler would shine in which role. And so, The Undertaker using all his experience is contending that Cody Rhodes would be a better heel, than his current babyface run.

What did The Undertaker actually say about Cody Rhodes?

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker said that Cody Rhodes will go a long way as a babyface, but his real potential will be out for the WWE fans to see when he turns heel, a few years later.

“I think he’s doing a phenomenal job, I think he’s going to have a tremendous run as a babyface but I think his bigger run will be as a heel. There’s just something about Cody with me that I envision a heel…it’s down the road because right now he’s killing it as the babyface,” he said.

Taker said that Cody’s promos are killing, and he is fighting all the people he is supposed to be. But said, things will be different when Roman Reigns comes back. “He’s almost an anti-Roman, things will be very interesting when Roman comes back,” The Undertaker said.

The Undertaker on Cody Rhodes’ rescue at WrestleMania 40

The Deadman retired from WWE in 2020 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. But The Phenom returned to WWE at WrestleMania 40, to save Cody Rhodes from the assault of Bloodline.

The Undertaker appeared in the final moments of WrestleMania 40 , choke-slammed The Rock, and then disappeared again. Later, he revealed that he wasn’t poised to be there initially, and it was only a day earlier that he was finalized to appear on WrestleMania 40.