The Undertaker Says Fight Between Two Hookers In Johannesburg Was Best He Ever Saw: 'It Was Absolutely Nuts'

The Undertaker spent over three decades in the wrestling industry, traveling and performing all over the world throughout his career. Recently, he recalled an incident while he was in Johannesburg, South Africa. He had the memory of two hookers engaging in a brawl, calling it the best Street Fight he had ever seen.

The Deadman was the guest on MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast podcast, where he revealed,

"The absolute, very best street fight I ever saw was in Johannesburg. It was two hookers. I kid you not. It was right in the middle of a cross street, too. It wasn't any hair-pulling. These girls, they sat in the pocket, and just duking it out"

The Undertaker had no idea what they were fighting for in the middle of the Street. The cops arrived on the spot. Despite requesting to end the fight, they didn't stop hitting each other in that street fight. The WWE Hall of Famer described the incident " It was crazy. It was absolutely nuts"

Post WWE retirement, The Undertaker hasn't been committed to maintaining the kayfabe like he was during his wrestling days. Now, he has his podcast named Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, named after his real name.

In his podcast, he shares the craziest stories from his wrestling days. On the other hand, he makes appearances in other podcasts, with Demetrius Johnson's podcast and Impaulsive being the recent examples.

Demetrius is a former UFC Flyweight Champion, and The Phenom is deeply passionate about Mixed Martial Arts. As a fan of the sport, he brought several MMA moves to his professional wrestling in WWE.

For instance, The Undertaker was among the first people to use MMA-style gloves in the squared circle. His submission move, Hell's Gate, is a variation of the MMA submission move, Gogoplata. The Undertaker or Mark Calaway is a student of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, obtaining a black belt in 2011 when he was still actively wrestling in WWE.

Debuting for WWE in 1990, The Undertaker spent thirty years with the company digging holes and taking sounds of his rivals until hanging up his boots in 2020. Despite retirement, he is still associated with WWE under legend's contract, making sporadic appearances.

Last year, he was present on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. His last notable appearance was at WrestleMania 40, which proved to be the game-changer for Cody Rhodes. Attacking The Rock, he assisted the American Nightmare to finish his story against Roman Reigns.