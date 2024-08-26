The Undertaker Teases Possible WrestleMania 41 Appearance After Recent Interaction With Triple H at WWE SummerSlam

WrestleMania XL was nothing less than a star-studded show. The surprise appearance from The Undertaker, who took out The Rock, evoked nostalgia among wrestling fans. That being said, The Undertaker recently teased about making an appearance at WrestleMania 41.

The Undertaker made his surprise return at the Show of Shows in Philadelphia, helping Cody Rhodes overcome the Bloodline. Rhodes has admitted to having drunkenly texted The Undertaker following his return at Mania. Anyway, The moment will forever be remembered as the highlight of WrestleMania 40. Despite ‘The Final Boss’ The Rock’s attempts, Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns with a little help from The Deadman.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker reflected on his recent interaction with WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The Phenom revealed that he watched WWE SummerSlam from the gorilla position with Triple H. At the end of the show, as Taker prepared to leave, he met up with The Game and jokingly teased his return at next year’s WrestleMania.

He stated on the Six Feet Under podcast, “I saw Paul, Triple H at the end of the night and that's a lot of wrestling for me to attend, that's a ton on my schedule these days. I went up to him and I said, give him a hug, told him, 'Alright, I'll see you at Mania.' He got what I was saying.”

The Undertaker noted that Triple H understood the joke. Nonetheless, if The Undertaker indeed returns to next year’s WrestleMania, set to take place in Las Vegas, fans would absolutely love it. After all, Taker built his legacy around his winning streak at the Grandest Stage.

Will The Undertaker wrestle again? Although he itches to jump in the ring while attending wrestling shows, his chances of coming out of retirement remain extremely slim. The Undertaker’s last match took place at WrestleMania 36, where he faced off against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match.

Although it’s unlikely to see The Undertaker return to compete, it’s not too far-fetched to believe he could get involved in a high-stakes match much like he did earlier this year.

The possibility of The Rock taking revenge is left open due to him taking a Chokeslam from The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL. Besides, WrestleMania 41 will break records as The Rock is speculated to either face Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. In addition, the show will also mark the final WrestleMania match for John Cena before he caps off his WWE career.

All in all, it will be interesting to see if The Undertaker makes his return at WrestleMania once again.

