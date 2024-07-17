The Undertaker Thinks WWE Disbanded THIS Attitude Era Faction Too Early

The Undertaker believes that the Attitude Era faction The Ministry of Darkness, led by him, should have lasted longer. While it was formed in 1998, it was abruptly disbanded within a year, leaving fans and The Undertaker in dismay.

Talking his podcast Six Feet Under, The Deadman said,

"It definitely had the legs to go on if it hadn't gotten watered down the way it did. Probably a 2, maybe 3-year run out of that. "

In Taker's opinion, there was still a lot of scope left to push the Ministry of Darkness. However, the group still had a decent run with him in charge, and he was proud of it. The Phenom felt he needed a new evolution in his character, and The Ministry of Darkness came at the right time of his career.

The history of the Ministry of Darkness

The Ministry of Darkness was one of the well-known factions from the Attitude Era. Once Paul Bearer ditched Kane to rejoin hands with The Undertaker, the latter unleashed his inner darkness, claiming the plague of evil would be all over WWE, becoming a new heel.

He promulgated the evil of the Ministry of Darkness through various feuds, notably against half-brother Kane and the Attitude Era's biggest star, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Besides the WWE Hall of Famer, the supernatural group consisted of Mideon, Viscera, JBL, Faarooq, and The Brood members for a brief period.

The Ministry of Darkness Undertaker had his eyes on Stephanie McMahon during that run. Once, he attempted to conduct a black wedding with her to gain power in WWE because the Billion Dollar Princess was the chairman Vince McMahon's daughter.

The group had an unexpected ending once Taker allied with Shane McMahon to create The Corporate Ministry, only to later reveal that the greater power of the Ministry of Darkness was none other than Vince McMahon, and it was his big strategy against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Following the announcement, the Ministry of Darkness was dissolved, with Taker moving to a new storyline.

The popular wrestling factions get long runs

Most well-known groups of professional wrestling get a steady run of a few years. For example, nWo continued, even with new members, for five years in WCW.

Currently, the Bloodline saga is in continuation for three years with the emergence of a new Bloodline. Given the Ministry of Darkness's popularity during that period, it deserved a longer run.

