The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) started in 2019 and within 2 years, it emerged as WWE’s biggest rival in the wrestling industry. Several WWE wrestlers like Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho, Jeff Hardy, Edge, Cesaro, Mercedes Mone, Daniel Bryan have flocked to AEW in the last few years.



However, WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker still doesn’t consider AEW a major competitor , and contends that the promotion is nowhere close to being in competition to WWE. The Deadman has for the first time, spoken on AEW's popularity, and stated why he feels Tony Khan still needs to do a lot to prepare AEW as a giant competitor to WWE.



What did The Undertaker say about Tony Khan?

Speaking on his podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, The Undertaker said that there ain’t any good leader in AEW’s locker room. He said that he has a feeling that maybe Tony Khan isn’t the right man to take swift decisions to run a wrestling company, against a juggernaut like the WWE.

“I don’t think there’s a real true leader in the locker room, and I’m not sure, I have nothing against the man, I don’t know that Tony [Khan] is the guy to run the company, his heart is in a good place and he wants to do something but I just don’t know if he has the [ability to make good judgments and swift decision making] to run a wrestling company against the juggernaut that is the WWE,” he said.

The Deadman mentioned that he hopes that the AEW “gets their crap together someday and genuinely creates competition.” He said that he might be wrong in assessing Tony Khan’s business acumen, and reiterated that competition will only promote a healthy culture within the wrestling industry.



What do the fans say on The Undertaker’s opinion on AEW?

Since The Undertaker’s opinion on AEW can also be termed subjective as he is a WWE veteran, the fans can only give a true opinion on whether AEW stands out as a major competitor to WWE or not.

On micro-blogging website, X, several fans surprisingly backed The Undertaker’s statement, saying that what he said is apt from a business point of view. One fan wrote, “The fact that Taker’s saying this truly shows how much love he has for this business. A second said, “This is definitely not a biased opinion, and we should definitely take it seriously.” A third mentioned, “Undertaker just wants to see WWE struggle in the same way WCW made WWF struggle. I respect it.” Another fan wrote, “He’s not wrong at all; he’s also not throwing shade either; he wants everyone to elevate, which is super cool. I like that.”



While Undertaker’s words on AEW’s standing in the market can be somewhat true, what cannot be negated is the fact that Tony Khan’s AEW is the second most popular wrestling promotion after WWE. It has indeed touched several benchmarks in the last 5 years, and has emerged as a very successful business venture of Khan.