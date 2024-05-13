The Undertaker Wants to Take Revenge on Dwayne Johnson by Casting Steve Urkel as The Rock in His Sitcom

The Undertaker (real name: Mark Calaway) has been very upfront with his views ever since he retired from the WWE. So, when a sitcom decided to play around with his WWE character, The Deadman didn’t take this to heart.

We are talking about the NBC series Young Rock, which was released in 2021. The show, which ran for three seasons, wasn’t renewed for the fourth one. But The Undertaker isn’t worried about that. He seems annoyed by the portrayal of his WWE character, played by Josh Rawiri.

What did The Undertaker say?

While speaking on the Patreon exclusive Q&A for his Six Week Under Podcast, The Undertaker joked that he would pay The Rock back by casting Steve Urkel to portray him if he had a sitcom of his own.

He said he was okay with the series being a light-hearted comedy show. But what he didn't like was his character wearing a clown hat. "It's a comedy, right? So there has to be some elements of, I guess, the casting in some comedic light. What pissed me off about the whole damn thing was my hat. The hat really pissed me off. I didn't like the hat. They gave me some kind of just black clown hat. So because I didn't like the hat I would, if it was 'Young Taker,' and I had to cast The Rock, I don't maybe Urkel or somebody."

And not just The Undertaker; even the fans gave a thumbs down to the casting of the character of The Undertaker. Regardless of this, the show was canceled after three seasons, as the ratings fell by the third season.

The show went on for three seasons, and it focused on the early childhood of The Rock. It had a total of 37 episodes, with each episode showing The Rock sitting in an interview with Randall Park, reminiscing about his life.

The first season was a huge success, but the show saw a dip in ratings in the second. It was discontinued after the third season. It was produced by Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, and Nahnatchka Khan.

