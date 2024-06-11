The Undertaker Worries About Former WWE World Champion’s Off-Screen Image

There’s no denying that The Undertaker is one of the most revered names in pro wrestling. For three decades, Taker stayed true to his “Deadman” wrestling character by not breaking kayfabe. However, after his retirement, The Phenom became more active on social media, sharing his personal life with his fans.

The fact that The Undertaker was steadfast in his loyalty to kayfabe shows the importance of character consistency. Oftentimes, what wrestlers do outside the ring can reflect on their in-ring characters. That said, The Undertaker recently expressed concern over a former WWE Universal Champion’s portrayal of his character on social media. The star in question is none other than Braun Strowman.

The Undertaker expresses concern over Braun Strowman’s social media behavior

While speaking on his podcast, Six Feet Under, The Undertaker stressed how important it is for a wrestler to stay aligned with his WWE character, even on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the contrast between Braun Strowman’s WWE character and his social media presence.

According to The Deadman, Strowman’s off-screen activities are diluting his WWE character. He said, ”I’ve talked like to Braun Strowman several times like, “here you are The Monster Amongst Men,” and then you look on your social media and you’ve got daisy duke shorts on, bunny ears, and you’re hopping around. Love, Braun, I, but you can’t sometimes.”

Strowman is undeniably one of WWE’s most formidable stars. However, the Monster of All Monsters' behavior on social media is a departure from his imposing image in WWE.

Nevertheless, Strowman’s WWE persona may stand at risk of getting watered down due to his off-screen activities, but nothing can negate the fact that Strowman is a legitimate strongman.

Braun Strowman recovered from a career-threatening injury before his WWE return

Braun Strowman made his triumphant return in May after missing a year of action. Strowman stayed on the sidelines due to a grave neck injury he suffered in 2023. At the time, his WWE career hit a major setback, as he underwent cervical fusion surgery.

Strowman also took to social media to keep his fans posted on how painful the procedure was. At this juncture in his career, the 40-year-old has had a fairly successful run in WWE, rubbing elbows with major powerhouses like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Strowman is currently feuding with The Judgment Day on Raw. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former World Champion.