The Undertaker’s Controversial Angle With This Ex-WWE Superstar Led To His Release; Find Out Who

WWE has often fished in troubled waters, and when Vince McMahon saw that the situation would get tense, he wasted no time in taking his steps back. Something like this happened in 2005, when a former WWE superstar, Muhammad Hassan, starred in a controversial angle with The Undertaker.

For the unversed, Muhammad Hassan was always a villainous character in WWE, who made his debut in 2004, after the 9/11 attacks, and his character always invoked wrath from the fans and superstars alike.

In 2005, Muhammad Hassan once starred in a controversial angle with The Undertaker, and its footage on TV drew enormous flak from the WWE. From a storyline angle, Muhamad Hassan had to get five men to attack The Undertaker with clubs and pianos and was to be later carried away by Hassan’s manager, Daivari.

The show was taped on July 4, 2005, but aired only three days later. This angle became famous after 52 people were killed in London terrorist attacks, on 7/07/2005. WWE didn’t stop the airing of the angle and instead showed it in its full entirety. And this decision backfired.

Hassan, while speaking in a YouTube interview with former WWE superstar Maven, talked about this angle and how it led to his release from WWE.

“So this was filmed on a Tuesday. The London bombing happened, I believe, on a Thursday morning. SmackDown was set to go on air Thursday evening. They made the decision to air it in its entirety with this match with Shawn acting like the Muslim martyr being carried out of the ring with a [text] at the bottom in England talking about, you know, this may be sensitive to some viewers,” Fightful quoted Hassan.

He said that when this angle was aired on SmackDown, it reached the local newspaper in Syracuse, and nobody knew that he was from that place.

Hassan, after that segment, had only one match against The Undertaker at Great American Bash and after losing that match, he was removed from the TV. Watch his last match below:

Speaking about his ouster from the WWE, Hassan has previously also spoken, saying that he was told in hushed tones by a WWE executive that he would be released. Hassan said that in 2005, after that controversial WWE angle, he had told the former head of talent relations, Johny Ace, that he was planning to buy a house. To this, Ace told him that he shouldn’t. Hassan said that he realized that his days were numbered then. And on September 21, 2005, he was released from the WWE.