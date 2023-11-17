‘The whole show was a love letter’: Taylor Swift fans are convinced THIS was another secret message for Travis Kelce

According to Swifties, Taylor Swift gave some strong hints regarding her future with Travis Kelce. It happened during the Argentina stop of Taylor’s Eras Tour on Saturday, a concert that Travis Kelce attended. Here’s what fans believe is the hidden hint:

Swifties figured out Taylor Swift’s hidden hint related to Kelce

Saturday night was heaven for Swifties, as the pop star treated the audience to multiple surprises, including a special performance of "End Game."

The audience was stunned when Taylor Swift unexpectedly launched into an acoustic rendition of her hit "End Game" during her set on Saturday night. Now you might ask, where’s the hint in here?

Firstly, "End Game" is from Swift's 2017 album Reputation. Additionally, the song contains numerous sports references and portrays an intricate vision of a romance with no finish line in sight.

Performing "End Game" took on special meaning since Travis Kelce, Swift's athlete boyfriend, was in attendance. The song's sports references and themes of an endless romance resonated as a hint about their relationship. Swifties were quick to pick up on this, believing it was an intentional clue baked into Taylor's setlist. And this wouldn't be a stretch given that the "Mastermind" Swift has a reputation for dropping subtle hints in everything she does.

Fans reacting to the hidden message they speculate that Taylor sent to Travis Kelce

Swifties across the internet suggest they decoded Taylor's hint, believing her performance of "End Game" in front of Travis Kelce signaled a message about their relationship or even their future together.

“She’s a mastermind, after all & the whole show was like a huge love letter to Travis,” said a Swifite on TikTok.

“Can we re-focus on the fact that Taylor opened her heart out in front of 80k people, Travis included?” another Taylor Swift fan wrote on Twitter.

“I just wanna know what miss maam was playing at, singing endgame and having everyone’s bracelets INCLUDING Travis’ light up red and yellow,” Tweeted another Swiftie.

“Just realized the bracelets changed from Blue to RED + GOLD (Chiefs colors) during End Game * with Travis present😭♥️,” said another Taylor Swift fan on TikTok.

“The bracelets lights being red and yellow while she sang her heart out to End Game 😭. This was her saying ‘Yes, I’m in love, yes that’s my man, yes I want him to be the one,” said another fan on Twitter.

This might be a subtle hint, but Taylor Swift gave a direct hint when she changed the lyrics of her song Karma and dedicated it to Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce was definitely in shock hearing this and forgot that Taylor’s dad gave him a high-five.

