There goes loyalty... Real Madrid alum Gareth Bale picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as ultimate UCL winner

Gareth Bale, a Real Madrid legend, chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the ultimate UCL winner, citing Messi's four Champions League victories

Key Highlight

  • Gareth Bale picks Lionel Messi as ultimate UCL winner
  • Inter Miami owner assures Messi's possible return to Barcelona
  • Jorge Mas vows to facilitate Messi's farewell to fans

Gareth Bale, a legend from Real Madrid, provided his opinion on the GOAT debate by indicating who he thinks is the best player to have ever won the Champions League.

Bale himself achieved victory in the competition five times with Real Madrid, and his performance in the 2018 final against Liverpool was key.

The majority of his Champions League triumphs, which amount to four crowns, were shared with Cristiano Ronaldo, a legend from Portugal. Ronaldo also has five crowns, having won the Champions League final in 2008 with Manchester United.

When PlayStation asked him to identify the best player to have ever won the Champions League, he didn't consider any of his former teammates. His choice was Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, with four Champions League wins to his name.

While Bale did pause before responding, his answer ultimately revealed who he believes is the finest winner of the prestigious trophy.

Recent transfers will most likely keep Messi from returning to the Champions League soon, as he left PSG for Inter Miami this summer.
Inter Miami owner assures FC Barcelona of Lionel Messi's possible return

Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Inter Miami, confessed that he didn't desire Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona. Simultaneously, he has assured Messi that a match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will take place soon, allowing the Argentinian captain to bid his final adieu.

Jorge Mas has vowed to do whatever he can to facilitate Messi's temporary return to FC Barcelona, allowing him to bid farewell to his ardent fanbase.

He openly expressed his displeasure with Messi's unsought exit from Barcelona. He mentioned that Messi didn't get a chance to bid adieu to the club that groomed him from a young age and maintained that the circumstances surrounding his departure were far from ideal.

“I gave him my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years to allow him to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go or we will do some kind of match,” he said

FAQs

Who did Gareth Bale pick as the ultimate UCL winner between Messi and Ronaldo?
Gareth Bale chose Lionel Messi as the ultimate UCL winner
How many times did Gareth Bale win the Champions League?
Gareth Bale won the Champions League five times, four of which were with Cristiano Ronaldo
