‘There should be no exception’: UFC and USADA part ways in wake of Conor McGregor controversy

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is a body that has certain rules and monitors athletes to see if they are clean, and not using performance-enhancing drugs to improve their skills and organizations can run fair competitions. UFC is undoubtedly the number one MMA organization in the world UFC, was concerned about the health of its athletes and introduced its anti-doping programs. UFC, in 2015 hired USADA to run their anti-dopping program.

Recently former UFC star Conor McGregor re-entered the USADA pool aiming for his return soon next year. McGregor has to complete a month's tenure to re-enter competitions but rumors revolve around him returning in the quarter-first of next year. He is rumored to fight Michael Chandler.

USADA and UFC’s contract was supposed to renew this year but now in a shocking turn of events USADA’s CEO told via a public post they will be no more part of UFC anti doping program, they have hinted at some points regarding Conor McGregor as well.

USADA will no more work with UFC after their contract ends?

USADA’s CEO Travis Tygart recently talked about their deal closing with UFC after a decade he posted pages of explanations he quoted “ “We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months. The rules also allow USADA to keep someone in the testing pool longer before competing based on their declarations upon entry into the pool and testing results."

Travis told and confirmed that UFC star Conor has entered a doping test program and also they told they already told UFC there will be no special treatment for McGregor, as we all know McGregor is the biggest PPV star ever for UFC, and his return could be very profitable for UFC. BUT USADA, values their ethics first they at least needed McGregor for six months and two negative tests to come back in the competition.

He further told about the USADA’s contract ending with UFC soon and he doesn't know if UFC, going to follow six-month period for McGregor, he added. “Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program.”

CEO further added they received a message from UFC on October 9 about going another way and will not renew their contract with USADA, after their old contract ends this year-end, despite having a successful meeting in May 2023, he also quoted they have worked well during their tenure. They value athlete's long-term health over short-term profit and now they are worried about independent fighters he concludes by saying “USADA is proud of the work we’ve done over the past eight years to clean up the UFC, and we will continue to provide our unparalleled service to UFC athletes through the remainder of our current contract, which ends December 31, 2023. As always, we will continue to uphold the rights and voices of clean athletes in all sports.”

