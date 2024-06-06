‘There Were Some Things…’: Kyrie Irving Reveals What Went Wrong Between Him and LeBron James in Cleveland

As Kyrie Irving prepares for his fourth NBA Finals appearance, the Mavericks point guard acknowledges the NBA legend's recognition and finally illuminates the fallout between them that occurred in Cleveland nearly ten years ago.

Responding to LeBron James' recent confession about being upset over the end of their professional partnership, Irving expresses his respect and gratitude for their joint career journey.

"LeBron's words mean a lot to me, and I'm grateful for them," Kyrie admitted. "We were in different phases of our lives then, and we've now matured enough to recognize and cherish our achievements," he added.

The partnership between Irving, an 8x All-Star player, and James lasted just three years before the former requested a trade from the Cavaliers in 2017, which eventually led to him being dealt to the Celtics. He indicated some issues disrupted their professional relationship, but they've now matured enough to put their past disagreements behind them.

"I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was a little bit younger,” Irving commented to reporters, further adding, "Now that I can confidently articulate my feelings, I believe it has positively impacted our rapport."

Their separation was notably bitter, so it was unexpected to see them reconcile. After experiencing ups and downs with the Nets and major disputes in recent years, it appears Irving has learned from his errors and is now in a better place.

Advertisement

"I genuinely miss our time together," admitted Kyrie. He continued, "The sheer thrill of playing alongside him, passing the ball to someone as agile, it's incredible. We had mutual respect for what we brought to the team. Our leadership styles complemented each other well. I've learned lessons that I'll value for a lifetime."

Despite being brief, the combined efforts of LeBron and Irving can't be overlooked. Their alliance led to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and a historic championship win, proving its immense success.

ALSO READ: 'It's a Crime': NBA Insider Claims Dwyane Wade Carried LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving looms large as Celtics prepare to face Mavericks in NBA Finals

As the NBA Finals draw near, the Boston Celtics are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They've forged a reputation as one of the most consistent teams across the past five NBA seasons.

The Mavericks may find the pairings of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum challenging, but Celtics' Jrue Holiday seems more apprehensive about Mavericks’ point guard, Kyrie Irving. Asked during a recent press meeting about how they intend to shut down Irving, Holiday tersely responded with, “Pray."

Advertisement

Being an eight-time All-Star, Irving frequently sends opposing teams back to the strategy with his court prowess. His transition to the Mavericks has only heightened his knack for upsetting defensive schemes with his budding athleticism and polished game.

In the two regular games they played against Boston this season, Irving, who's been mentored by Kobe Bryant, averaged 21 points and 2.5 assists, with 42 percent shooting efficiency from the field.

Additionally, Irving averaged 27.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in a five-game series victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite their prominent standing in recent seasons, the Celtics are still vying for their championship title. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, have been consistent in leading their team to the playoffs, however, the ultimate trophy eludes them.

ALSO READ: Why Did Kyrie Irving Leave Cleveland? Exploring Mavs Star’s Messy Exit From Cavaliers