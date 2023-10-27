‘There’s only one like him’: Former Pakistan cricketer says comparing Virat Kohli with Babar Azam is the ‘biggest disgrace’

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are among top batters of international cricket and recently were likened to each other. Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal termed such comparisons as ‘The biggest disgrace' during a chat with cricket Addictor.

“See, there’s only one Sachin Tendulkar, there’s only one Inzamam-Ul-Haq, same is the case with Virat Kohli, there’s one like him. Comparing him with any other player is the biggest disgrace to his talent and his performance,” Akmal said.

He also talked about Babar Azam’s form, quoting the old adage that form is temporary but class is permanent.

Akmal however was concerned with Azam’s decision making at the big stage.

The former cricketer stated that the loss to India had a very visible effect and was more than evident in the game against Afghanistan.

“I have never seen a team lose back-to-back games in the World Cup. We lost against the second-weakest team in the tournament. Full credit goes to Afghanistan for the way they played. Their cricket is going up while we are going down,” Akmal declared.

Notably, Virat Kohli continues scoring runs and registering records in the World Cup. Kohli made 354 runs in 5 games including one century against Bangladesh and half centuries versus Australia, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli holds the second position in the list of leading run-scorers.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored only 197 runs in 5 innings with an average of 31.4 and strike-rate of 79.7.

The top ranked batsman of ICC ODI rankings has only managed to register 2 fifty+ scores in the current edition of World Cup.

Pakistan, placed sixth in the table, have lost 3 consecutive games against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

They currently possess four points from five games and their chances to qualify for the semi-finals are very slim.

Pakistan remaining games in World Cup

The 1992 World Cup winner has played 5 games in the 2033 World Cup, the last four games being against South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England.

Today they take on South Africa at Chennai, after that they will play against Bangladesh in Kolkata on the 31st. Then at Bengaluru versus New Zealand on 4th November and the last one will be on 11th November against the defending champion at Kolkata.

