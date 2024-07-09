‘There’s People on This Side’: CM Punk Seemingly Takes a Jab at AEW in His Promo on WWE Raw 7/8

CM Punk is undeniably one of the most controversial stars in the wrestling industry. Despite having a successful run in AEW, the Second City Saint doesn’t look back at it with the fondest of memories. In fact, Punk never misses a chance to take subtle jabs at the Tony Khan-owned company.

That said, during the latest edition of Raw, CM Punk dropped a nuanced AEW reference on live TV while addressing his resentment for Drew McIntyre. And wrestling fans were quick to connect the dots, given Punk’s controversial history in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

CM Punk fires shots at AEW during his promo on Raw 7/8

The tension between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has intensified dramatically in the last few months. At the Money in the Bank premium live event, CM Punk made his surprise appearance, costing Drew McIntyre his chance at winning the World Heavyweight Championship despite cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Punk’s actions also caused collateral damage to Seth Rollins, as the outcome of the match has taken away Rollins’ World Title opportunities for the foreseeable future until Damian Priest reigns as the champion.

Anyway, while oozing vitriol for Drew McIntyre on the mic during his promo, Punk stated that he is ready to go to war with the Scotsman anytime, anywhere. It was at this point that the former AEW World Champion took a jab at Tony Khan’s promotion.

He stated, “I don’t care if it’s a match, I don’t care if it’s in this ring, it can be in the parking lot, it can be in the isle, I’d beat him up in the cheap seats, there’s people on this side of the camera, I’d beat him up over there.”

In case you haven’t yet figured it out, Punk’s comment, “There’s people on this side of the camera,” was a dig at AEW. It should be mentioned that AEW has received flak from fans for having nearly empty seats in the hard camera area.

Pictures of low attendance from Dynamite and Collision have circulated online. Hence, Punk quipped about AEW’s poor attendance by referring to the hard camera.

CM Punk’s controversial exit from AEW took place in September 2023, after his involvement in backstage controversies. The Voice of the Voiceless even came clean about his AEW controversies in a tell-all interview with Ariel Helwani.

All in all, fans were intrigued as CM Punk took another shot below the belt at AEW.

CM Punk apologized to Seth Rollins for causing collateral damage at the Money in the Bank event

Despite CM Punk’s singular focus on Drew McIntyre, he will now have to watch over his shoulder from two sides, as Seth Rollins blames CM Punk for his loss at the MITB event.

Seth Rollins interrupted CM Punk and made it clear that his actions at the Money in the Bank event would have consequences.

Let’s not forget that before Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins was ticked off by the WWE return of CM Punk. Their rivalry cuts to the bone, as Rollins has referred to Punk as a cancer in the past.

Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see how Punk settles his feud with McIntyre and Rollins moving forward.