'There's so much more context': Tom Brady finally understands why NFL fans get angry during games

NFL legend Tom Brady who retired in the first quarter of 2023 is having a great time watching the game from the comfort of his home. After playing the sport for decades, he is finally able to understand why fans get pissed off, watching an NFL game from their TV screen.

Tom Brady discussed the same thing during the recently released episode of his Podcast. He shared an elaborative difference between watching the game on TV vs from the ground. So without any delay, let's see what the retired NFL star said!

Tom Brady shared his experience watching the game from TV versus playing it on the ground

Tom Brady recently shared the new episode of his popular podcast called Let's Go! with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. The episode name is, Week 7- The Game On and Off the Field, and the 2028 Olympics and it's available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. During this episode, Tom Brady talked about how he can now understand the frustration of fans, watching a game on TV.

Talking about the same, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said, "I can see why normal fans get pi**ed off. There’s so much more context when you’re watching, you have this TV, and they show every replay". Tom Brady went forward comparing the television experience with that of the ground experience. In this context, he said, "On the field, you don’t see any of that. You’re seeing everything ground level."

Well, if we look from the perspective of fans, a lot of things are happening on TV. The commentators are always sharing new and different details and opinions. We get to have every angle of the game and replays of the moment more than once. Spectators have all the scoring right in front of our eyes. But for a player, they are more about living in that moment. Tom Brady shared the same thing in the podcast.

Talking about watching NFL games from his home, Tom Brady is having fun experiencing the game from a fan’s perspective. During the podcast episode, the NFL legend mentioned how he enjoys watching the match as a fan, from his couch and paying extra focus on how commentators are speaking. Why? Well, he is expected to make a move into the broadcast booth. It will be fun watching Tom Brady commentate, what do you think?

