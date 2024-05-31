‘These Corporations Just F**king Suck’: Sean Strickland Puts UFC at ‘Gunpoint’ in His Rant on Fighter Pay

Sean Strickland has never been one to hold back. His recent interview with Daniel Cormier was no exception. Strickland took aim at the UFC, criticizing fighter pay. Are fighters really getting a fair share? Why do some fighters struggle financially? These questions highlight a long-standing issue in the UFC.

Fighter pay has been debated for years. Despite UFC's success, many fighters feel underpaid. Strickland's bold comments reignite this debate. How can such a profitable company pay so little to its stars? Strickland's words resonate with many fighters and fans. Is it time for the UFC to make changes?

Is the UFC leaving fighters out in the cold?

In his interview with Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland didn't mince words. He blasted the UFC for their treatment of fighters. "The UFC doesn’t do the right things, it doesn’t f*****g do the right things, it doesn’t do the right things for most of its roster," Strickland declared.

His frustration was evident as he continued, "If you go and look at what these f**s, the guys that run the UFC, what they’re making [compared] to what [fighters] get paid, it’s f*****g sh*t dude." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Strickland's remarks highlight a growing concern among fighters. Despite the UFC's massive revenues, many athletes feel shortchanged. This isn't just talk. Several high-profile fighters have left the UFC over pay issues. Demetrious Johnson, the former flyweight champion, departed after years of feeling undercompensated. He revealed, "I couldn’t get pay-per-view points – and that’s where a champion makes most of their bang for their buck."

Advertisement

Strickland echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the disparity between fighters' earnings and the UFC's profits. "The UFC does not do the f*****g right things and unless you hold them at gunpoint, they’re not going to do it," he said. His raw honesty underscores the frustration many fighters feel.

Transitioning to a broader perspective, Strickland pointed out that this issue isn't unique to the UFC. "But that’s all the businesses these days, all these f*****g corporations are leeches dude, that’s just how it works man," he lamented. He drew attention to the wider problem of corporate greed, saying, "Look at the working man gap. Again, my gap is a lot smaller than your guys’ gap, but that’s just how it works, these corporations just f*****g suck."

Strickland's words resonate with many in the MMA community. As UFC 302 approaches, his comments have sparked renewed debate about fighter compensation. The question remains: will the UFC address these concerns, or will fighters continue to struggle for fair pay?

Also Read: UFC Star Reveals He Was Offered Nick Diaz Comeback Fight First But Turned It Down for THIS Reason