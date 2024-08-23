‘They About to Diss Nike?’: Fans Speculate Jaylen Brown’s Latest Just Do It Track Is Aimed at Sportswear Giant

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has taken his feud with Nike to new heights by making his rap debut alongside A$AP Ferg with their new single Just Do It. This move comes after a series of public criticisms Brown expressed towards Nike, stemming from being overlooked for the Olympic team in favor of his Celtics teammate Derrick White.

Brown, who felt his past confrontations with Nike were a factor in the team selection process, used his platform in the music industry to continue addressing his grievances with the athletic brand.

Despite the anticipation that Brown's rap debut would directly call out Nike, the track seems to take a different direction. While still being a diss track, it appears that Brown chose to express his feelings towards another NBA player within the song instead.

By strategically titling the song Just Do It, the famous tagline of Nike, Brown ensures that his message is clear and resonates with his ongoing battle against the sneaker conglomerate.

Soon after the video was out and a bunch of never-sleeping NBA fans caught the wind, reactions started pouring in within a few hours. Commenting on one of the tweets that teased the date of release for the song, a fan wrote, “They about to diss Nike?”

Another fan pointed out at Brown’s potential confrontation with two of the top sneakers brand, Nike and Adidas and wrote, “JB got his shoe now he’s boutta go scorched earth on Nikes and Adidas hahaha can’t wait.”

Given his multifaceted involvement, a user termed JB as a rapper and commented, “What the hell. Jaylen brown is a rapper now 😂😂🤦🏿‍♂️.”

While most of the fans were excited with the release, a fan wanted otherwise. He suggested the Celtics’ star to focus on the game and wrote, “Just dribble the ball man.”

Other than the fans going gaga over the track, Brown took shots on Kevin Porter Jr. Brown, who has had a tumultuous summer, took a public swipe at former NBA player Porter Jr. In his new song titled Just Do It, featuring hip-hop artist ASAP Ferg, Brown dropped a provocative lyric aimed at Porter.

The line, "I learned how to touch her [Kysre Gondrezick] without using my hands," alludes to a troubling incident involving Porter and Gondrezick, who was allegedly assaulted by Porter in the past. Adding a sting to the diss, Gondrezick has been seen with Brown at high-profile events, suggesting they are currently in a relationship.

This move by Brown adds a dramatic twist to his eventful summer, as he prepares to lead the Boston Celtics in the upcoming 2024–25 NBA season as one of the league's highest-paid players alongside Tatum.

This controversial action from Brown comes after a series of ups and downs, including being excluded from Team USA's roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics, despite his NBA Finals MVP win and the Boston Celtics' NBA championship victory.

His subsequent dispute with Nike and Grant Hill, and the scrutiny surrounding his belief that he was unjustly left out of the Olympic team, have kept him in the spotlight.