‘They Actually Did It’: Draymond Green Heaps Praise on Boston Celtics After Their 18th NBA Title

Draymond Green has expressed his opinions about the Boston Celtics winning the NBA title in 2024. The former champion had a lot to say regarding the Celtics throughout the season and it wasn’t good in any way, but he gave his flowers to the Boston team for winning their 18th title.

However, Green believed that there was no way that Boston would become a dynasty. The first reason he mentioned was that the desire to win a second championship is not the same as the desire to win a first, and second, the new CBA makes it more difficult to sustain outstanding teams. He claimed that by allowing Jrue Holiday to be traded after obtaining Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks gave the championship to Boston.

What did Draymond Green say?

Draymond also offered some very high praise following some remarks that appeared to cast the Celtics in a more unfavorable light. Green said on his podcast that he respects the Celtics for making winning their 18th championship such a visible goal and for seeing them through.

He further added, “And if you can’t respect that…*I* can respect that, so if you can’t respect that, I'm sorry, but I can’t respect you because that is the definition of standing on what you speak on. Standing on business. However you want to break it down, that is it.”

Green’s Warriors denied Boston a title in 2022

The Celtics' objective to capture the 2024 title was clear. Going for the eighteenth banner was just a matter of counting down from their current total of seventeen. However, Green makes the point that going too public with a goal can backfire on you. That's something that even someone as passionate as him, who kept Boston from hoisting its 18th championship during the 2022 NBA Finals, can appreciate.

