‘They Are Champs for a Reason’: Alex Rodriguez Praises Nuggets Before Revealing Why Timberwolves Are Successful

Every Minnesota Timberwolves fan is having the time of their life and Alex Rodriguez is no different. The celebrity is passionate about the team and the Minnesota Timberwolves fans adore him for fight to become the owner of the franchise. Thus, A-Rod shared his success mantra with the Timberwolves prior to their game three matchups with the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the Timberwolves' 90-117 loss to the Nuggets, A-Rod's remarks demonstrated how he is applying his baseball knowledge to the NBA. The legendary New York Yankees player acknowledged the significance of games three and five in the series. More significantly, he urged the group to keep their desperation going even when things were going well.

What did Rodriguez have to say?

Rodriguez said on the Dane Moore NBA Podcast, “You got to come with a mentality almost like it’s 1-1. I’ve always believed that the winner of game three is the winner of the series. That’s what Joe Torre used to always teach us – games three and five are the most pivotal of a seven-game series.”

He further added, "You have to come out with the same desperation and hunger. I do believe that Denver they are the champs for a reason. We're going to get the very best basketball in the first eight minutes of tomorrow night's game. And we have to be ready to answer that bell with intensity, with discipline."

Rodriguez's Predictions Came True

Certainly, Rodriguez’s prediction of the Nuggets coming in strong proved to be correct. After losing two consecutive games, the defending champions came out of the gate with a huge chip on their shoulder.

The Wolves will be hoping to get back the momentum in game 4 and make the series 3-1 before moving to Denver for game 5. If they lose the next game, the Nuggets will firmly get back in the driver's seat in the series.

