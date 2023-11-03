‘They are making it look like WrestleMania’: WWE Fans react to leaked Crown Jewel 2023 stage set up

WWE is gearing up for its fifth installment of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view this weekend on November 4th in Saudi Arabia. This year's card boasts eight major matches, ranging from Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest to Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight.

Featuring five title bouts, Logan Paul will go head-to-head with Rey Mysterio for the US title, and Rhea Ripley will defend her Raw Women's title in a fatal five-way match. SmackDown Women's champion Iyo Sky is set to face challenger and former champion Bianca Belair for her championship.

WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is slated to defend his title against the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns, fresh from his title defense at SummerSlam 2023, will face off against the megastar LA Knight.

The card this year resembles WrestleMania shows, and a leaked video of the Crown Jewel stage showcases the grandeur of this year's event. The stage features a large screen, a slice screen on the side, and a massive titantron.

The highlight of the stage is the impressive jewel screen positioned just above the arena.

Fans excited about this year's Crown Jewel stage

Since the stage got leaked, fans have expressed their appreciation for WWE's production of the magnificent stage. WWE has always been known for its massive and uniquely themed stages. One fan even tweeted and compared this year’s Crown Jewel 2023 stage with the WrestleMania stage, stating, “They are making it look like WrestleMania.”

Under the leaked video, a fan tweeted and claimed, “That beautiful jewel hanging above the ring is everything.”

However, not all feedback was positive. Some fans criticized WWE after the stage was leaked. One fan claimed that while WWE puts a giant crown on the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, they provide only 6 by 6 screens at the Royal Rumble and Summer Slam pay-per-view events.

Another fan suggested that WWE reused an old set previously seen at the Night of Champions 2023 show.

This Crown Jewel 2023 event will be marked as the tenth major show in Saudi Arabia.

