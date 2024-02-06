‘They Both Got Weak Ankles’: Patrick Mahomes Hilariously Roasted by Fans for Saying He’d Be Like Stephen Curry if He Played Basketball

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, a surprising comment came from Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Chiefs' quarterback. The NFL's rapidly ascending 28-year-old star took a moment to share his thoughts on NBA phenom, Stephen Curry.

Traditionally engaging in a different sport, Mahomes has shown admiration for Curry, the player often referred to as the Baby-faced Assassin. In a surprise twist, Mahomes boldly asserted his belief that he could match Curry's skill level on the basketball court

"If I played basketball, I’d be just like Steph Curry,” Mahomes stated confidently during Super Bowl's opening night press meet. He didn't stop there either. Mahomes also discussed his shooting skills, asserting, “I mean, I have the shot… with a few more reps and shots, I'd shoot just like him.”

Mahomes' self-comparison to Curry, however, was met with humorous backlash from fans. Here are some of the top tweets showcasing their reactions.

Interestingly, Mahomes' comment coincided with Curry's significant achievement. Curry scored his 3,600th career three-pointer, making him the only player in league history to do so.

Despite Curry's almost insurmountable achievements in the NBA, he didn't quite measure up to Mahomes in a game of golf.

Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes' Cross-Sport Camaraderie

In a 2v2 celebrity golf game, Steph and his Splash Brother Klay Thompson paired up against Mahomes and his teammate Travis Kelce. Even though Curry gained splendid recognition for his excellent hole-in-one, he couldn't match up to the torrent of the Chiefs.

There are notable similarities between both stars. Steph attempted to surpass superstar LeBron James and nearly succeeded with four rings.

In like manner, Mahomes has been up against Tom Brady, and he also seems to be aiming to replicate Steph's magic.

Drawing similarities between an NBA and NFL season might be premature. However, in this situation, the Kansas City Chiefs had a superior season than the Warriors.

Despite the massive spotlight the Chiefs enjoyed, thanks to Taylor Swift in the stands, they also displayed a fantastic performance.

They concluded the season leading the pack with an 11-6 record. They are now prepping for their consecutive Super Bowl showing.

In contrast, the Dubs still have a lot to prove to secure a spot in the playoffs. They grappled with inconsistencies from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson.

But Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski manifested promising prospects for the team's future.

