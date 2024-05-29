‘They Brought That Excitement Back’: Mike Conley Praises Anthony Edwards and KAT for Their Impact on His NBA Career

From a distance, it appears that playing in the NBA is one of the greatest jobs in the world. It sounds like a dream come true to be able to play your favorite sport in front of millions of fans, earn millions of dollars, and have access to all resources. However, the world only sees a portion of the story.

Years of NBA experience also bring with it a boring and repetitive cycle of doing the same thing every day. Mike Conley, a seventeen-year veteran, was clearly feeling the effects of that routine—that is until he relocated to Minnesota and teamed up with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

What Did Mike Conley Say?

Conley was visibly emotional when he was asked about the impact of Anthony Edwards and KAT. He said, “They have taught me just to be grateful for the joy of this game. Having fun. You play 17 years you can go into this cycle…and they brought that excitement back.”

Conley is on the horizon of completing almost 2 decades in the NBA and has encountered nearly every facet of the league. However, he has found that playing with his youthful Wolves teammates, who are enthusiastic and driven to succeed, has helped him break the tedium. Conley has since expressed his love for the game again and even acknowledged that it makes him feel like a teenager playing in a park.

Conley Feels at Home in Minnesota

Conley said, “They’re keeping me young. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.” Conley was traded to the Wolves a little more than a year ago. Despite this, he has been accepted and adopted as one of Minnesota’s own by his teammates and supporters. And even at this point in his career, it's obvious that this is helping him play at an elite level.

