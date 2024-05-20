'They Can Actually Become Something in Life': Dana White Advocates ‘Mike Tyson Method’ to Help Kids Train

Dana White has advocated Mike Tyson’s methods as the UFC CEO is set to build facilities to help children train. Tyson was known for being a tough nail during his fighting career. However, he has shown his kind-hearted nature with his off-the-ring ventures.

White, a massively successful entrepreneur, is now looking to start his own initiative to help troubled youths make better life choices. He is setting up facilities where kids from the streets can come and train properly.

Speaking about his project for a better society, White said on The Pete and Sebastian Show (via Essentially Sports):

“I’m not just looking for athletes to train there; they can if they want to. I’m looking to bring kids in off the streets to learn how to fight, learn Jiu-Jitsu, learn how to diet the right way, and get physical therapy. Not everyone who comes out of this program is going to become a professional fighter, but they will in some way, shape, or form, touch the sport in the future.”

"Many kids involved in street life end up dead or in jail. If you can bring these kids in, teach them something, and show them that they can actually become something in life."

“Many kids involved in street life end up dead or in jail. If you can bring these kids in, teach them something, and show them that they can actually become something in life.”

White is set to build up institutions where kids can come and train. It could help a portion of the youth to stay away from the dark sides of the streets and instead focus on learning a craft. They can eventually build a career in fighting or use the focused mentality to do other things in their lives.

'I think the other side wants it to be an exhibition': Dana White reflects on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is set for a return to the boxing ring. Tyson, 57, will take on Jake Paul on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dana White has now dived deep into the rules of the fight.

Initially announced as an exhibition, the fight has now been ruled as a pro-bout. White thinks Tyson wants it to be a pro-fight, which is something Paul’s camp doesn’t want. White said on The Pete and Sebastian Show (via Marca):

"I don't think Texas has really figured out what this is going to be, because it's happening in Texas, as Dallas Texas Stadium, and the commission, I think is still wavering on whether this is going to be a real fight, or... I think Tyson wants it to be a real fight. I think the other side wants it to be an exhibition."

Tyson’s last professional fight was in 2005. He retired after a loss to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020. Paul, meanwhile, is now 9-1 as a professional. He beat via a first-round KO in March 2024.

Fans and experts have criticized Paul for choosing to fight Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the fight. Paul, meanwhile, is 27, meaning that the two competitors have a massive 31-year age difference.