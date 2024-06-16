‘They Can’t Do What You Do’: Serena Williams Gives Advice to Caitlin Clark on Dealing With Critics

Tennis legend Serena Williams said she gets why WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark stays away from social media. She also expressed her wish that the Indiana Fever athlete ignored negative comments.

Williams, who has 23 Grand Slams under her belt, talked to reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Thursday during the debut of In The Arena: Serena Williams, an eight-part documentary series that will be shown on ESPN+ starting July 10.

READ MORE: Who Is Cody Ford’s Ex-GF Tianna Robillard? All About TikTok Star Who Broke Up With NFL Star

Serena Williams applauds Caitlin Clark on being grounded

Even with all the expected media focus, Williams pointed out that Clark has kept her attention on her growth as a player. Williams complimented Clark for staying "grounded" despite the excitement.

"I just love that she tries to stay grounded," Williams said.

The Tennis legend continued, "She said she doesn't look at her social [media], I get it, I don't either. I think it's so important to just continue doing what she's doing, no matter what other people do. If people are negative, it's because they can't do what you do, basically. And hopefully she'll continue to do what she's doing."

At 22 years old, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has become one of the standout figures in the recent surge of women's basketball.

Advertisement

Clark, the previous Iowa standout, has a huge following and fan base—but with that comes a lot of external criticism about her performance on the court and her behavior off it.

READ MORE: When LeBron James Knew the Opposition Team's Plays So Well He Told Their Own Player What To Do

Serena Williams opens up about experiencing bullying

"I was bullied,” Williams shared as she spoke about the things she had to endure, which now, people would be canceled for saying. The Tennis legend spoke about the criticism she and her sister Venus faced from fans, media, and other players when they joined the professional tennis world.

She explained, "My position in growing up, as a teenager, I kind of had to be guarded to kind of stay sane. Just [getting] so much press and doing everything I was doing and traveling the globe every year. It was every week. It was a grind."

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘They Must Think We Mr Beast': NBA Fans Express Shock at Ticket Prices for Celtics vs Mavericks Game 5

Caitlin Clark is indeed a promising rookie

Clark has demonstrated her skill on the court, averaging 15.6 points, six assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game through 14 games.

Even though the Indiana Fever has had a difficult beginning to the season, with a 4-10 record placing them 10th in the Eastern Conference, the team shows promise with young talents like Clark and former Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Clark has often stated she tries to avoid social media. She said on Thursday that she is against any racist and misogynistic "agendas" online.

"People should not be using my name to push those agendas," Clark stated before the Fever's game on Thursday.

READ MORE: Caitlin Clark Wants People to Stop Using Her Name to Direct Racist and Misogynistic Agendas About WNBA