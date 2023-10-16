‘They didn’t believe me’: When Shaquille O’Neal questioned if Stevie Wonder was really blind by sharing hilarious story

Conspiracy theorists have been perpetuating the unfounded belief that renowned musician Stevie Wonder can see for many years. People denounced the speculation as preposterous since his blindness is an indelible part of his persona.

Yet, several high-profile individuals, including Shaq himself and the "Superstition" singer, have prompted us to investigate the theory. See why some individuals believe that Stevie Wonder isn't blind.

While co-hosting "Inside The NBA," the NBA superstar Shaq surprised everyone with a compelling anecdote that he assured, "would be mind-boggling."

"Let me tell you a true story," started Shaq. "We inhabit a building on Wilshire Boulevard. As you park, the valet waits for you. I was already inside, walking through the lobby. The door opens and in walks Stevie Wonder. He says, 'What's up, Shaq?' And then he hits the button."

Shaq continued, "He pressed the button, reached his floor, and walked to his room. I then called everyone I knew to share the story. And they didn't believe me."

Although at first, Shaq hesitated to narrate the entire story, he obliged when his co-host, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, brought it up.

ALSO READ: New Reebok Basketball president Shaquille O’Neal once walked out of USD 40,000,000 deal with the brand for THIS reason

Shaquille O'Neal mastered adversity with Strength and Wisdom

On Instagram, Shaquille O'Neal recently offered advice to his followers on handling pressure and adversity. His post included various photos of himself, featuring his drastically improved physique from his weight loss and a current image of him in his "Shaq for President 2024" t-shirt.

The audio content, seemingly AI-produced, used several analogies to explain how to manage pressure, from the process of making wine by crushing grapes to how diamonds form under pressure. The central message that the four-time NBA Champion aimed to convey involved transformation.

He stressed the importance of recognizing that feeling crushed, pressurized, or in the dark puts one in a powerful position. Such a situation can instigate growth and transformation into something superior.

ALSO READ: ‘That's how we tip in Vegas’: When billionaire Michael Jordan was called out for giving USD 5 tip to waitress