‘They Didn’t Even Entertain It’: Leon Edwards Reveals How the UFC Shut down Potential Belal Muhammad Fight for UFC 300

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has revealed that the promotion wasn’t interested in making a title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 300. Edwards was reportedly offered three opponents for the landmark event.

As per reports, the UFC offered Edwards fights against Khamzat Chimaev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Islam Makhachev. Edwards has claimed he accepted all of those bouts, only for the other parties to decline.

Leon Edwards says UFC turned down Belal Muhammad fight

‘Rocky’ added that he suggested a potential showdown against Belal Muhammad for UFC 300. The suggestion, however, was quickly turned down by the organization. Edwards told The MMA Hour (via First Sportz MMA), "I've been trying to fight Belal now for a while. I got asked for 300, I said yes to everyone, three opponents. I even said, 'What about Belal?' And they were like, 'No'...After those three said no, I said, 'What about Belal?' They didn't even entertain it, so it is what it is."

Muhammad, though, has finally gotten his chance to fight for the title. He will challenge Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304. The PPV card is set to take place in Manchester, England. Edwards looks to mark his third title defense in his home country. He has already defended the belt against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad’s first clash ended in a no-contest

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad previously locked horns in a UFC Fight Night event in 2021.Both were surging contenders back then. The fight, however, ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye-poke from Edwards.

While Edwards seemed to have the advantage in the early goings, it’s hard to take anything out from the short time they shared the octagon. Muhammad is known for his conditioning and tends to get stronger as the fight goes on.

Belal Muhammad is unbeaten in his last 10 fights, winning nine of them. Edwards, meanwhile, is riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak at the moment.