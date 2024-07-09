‘They Gave You the Win’: Alex Pereira Fires Back at Last Kickboxing Opponent Who Beat Him Over Recent Comments

Was Alex Pereira's last kickboxing defeat a setup? Recently, Alex Pereira fired back at Artem Vakhitov's comments, igniting the flames of their longstanding feud. Pereira questioned the legitimacy of Vakhitov’s victory in their last kickboxing match. Did GLORY Kickboxing manipulate the outcome to keep Pereira from leaving as champion?

Pereira thinks so and didn’t hesitate to say it. He also suggested Vakhitov might be misguided and lacking proper management. Could this be a psychological tactic, or is there truth to Pereira's claims?

Alex Pereira casts doubt on controversial loss

Artem Vakhitov recently stirred the pot by expressing his desire for a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. He criticized Pereira's defensive skills and claimed he could prove his superiority. Pereira didn’t take these comments lightly and had a lot to say in response.

"Hey brother, be careful with the people that are giving you this idea," Pereira began. "The same person that is advising you has tried the same to me, and I didn't do it because I'm not stupid. Everybody knows that when they gave you the win, it's because GLORY knew that that would be my last fight in the organization, and they didn't want me to leave with the belt!"

Pereira didn't stop there, "for you to expose yourself like this, it seems that you're a bit lost and almost certainly don't have a manager. That's what I think. You should send a message to Joinha [Jorge Guimaraes] because I think he can help you. Chama."

Their rivalry dates back to their kickboxing days. In their first bout in 2021, Pereira won a split decision, securing a hard-fought victory. However, Vakhitov avenged his loss just eight months later, winning by majority decision. This back-and-forth battle left fans eagerly anticipating a potential third fight.

With both fighters transitioning to MMA, the potential for another electrifying clash looms, promising to settle old scores and possibly rewrite their storied rivalry.

Vakhitov's remarks

Motivated by the prospect of a trilogy fight, Vakhitov switched to MMA in 2023. Despite a setback with a dislocated elbow in his professional debut, he rebounded impressively with back-to-back first-round knockouts in early 2024. Now, Vakhitov dreams of fighting Pereira in the UFC.

“MMA was always interesting for me anyway, but obviously, I am very motivated by the prospect of getting that trilogy match with Pereira,” Vakhitov said. He added, “He’s a superstar now, and I am happy for him, but when I hear people saying he’s the best striker in the world... well, I think it’s time for MMA fans to learn about me and my team, put it that way.”

Despite Pereira’s success, Vakhitov believes UFC opponents lack confidence . “These other guys haven’t done well against Alex because their striking isn’t at a high enough level. They aren’t confident against him, and they think he’s unbeatable, so in their heart, they are already defeated before the fight starts,” he explained.

Could Vakhitov be the one to dethrone Pereira in the UFC, or will Pereira prove his dominance yet again? Share your thoughts.