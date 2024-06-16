‘They Must Think We Mr Beast': NBA Fans Express Shock at Ticket Prices for Celtics vs Mavericks Game 5

The cost of tickets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden has reached outrageous heights, as fans expect the Celtics to win the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time since 2008.

Kyle Zorn from TickPick says Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Boston's most expensive sporting event. The average ticket price is $2,213 with the lowest price currently at about $1,175. The highest price paid for a ticket so far was $12,056.

Since 2018, when the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots won the World Series and the Super Bowl respectively, the city has been eagerly awaiting another championship. The Celtics last won in 2008 and the Bruins last won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Fans react to outrageous ticket prices for 2024 NBA finals Game 5 at TD Garden

Some fans believe the Boston Celtics played horribly in Game 4 because they wanted to ensure victory at the TD Garden in Game 5, while others think it's because of the financial benefits if the team wins at home.

One fan joked the courtside ticket prices will probably be close to 30k

"Courtsides probably 30K lmao"

“2k just to watch the mavericks get blown out wow” said another

Another commented, “Til those game seven prices roll in 👀”

“they must think we mr beast” One fan joked

More humorous comments kept coming in, with another saying, “This would be hilarious if they lost”

“Mavs have a chance to do the funniest thing” said another,

Why the ticket prices for Game 5 of NBA finals 2024 have skyrocketed

The Celtics could have completed a series sweep against Dallas in Game 4, but the Mavericks fought hard and crushed Boston, 122-84, on Friday.

This is the third-largest winning margin in a finals game ever. Now, with the series returning to Boston for Game 5, many commentators believe the Celtics will defeat Dallas at home and secure their 18th championship.

As expected, those wanting to see the game in person will need to spend a lot of money. Kyle Zorn from TickPick recently revealed the costs fans will face if they want to watch the game live.

According to Zorn, the lowest ticket price on TickPick is a shocking $1,175. That is the price for just one ticket.

Other ticket sellers have higher prices for the same ticket, including SeatGeek at $1,824, StubHub at $1,804, VividSeats at $1,795, and Ticketmaster at $1,845 each. According to Boston.com, the ticket prices for Game 1 alone were 37-38% higher than for Game 1 in 2023.

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals 2024, Game 5 details

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: TD Garden in Boston

Following the Mavericks' first victory in the series, tickets are selling fast for what might be the decisive game. After all, it could be a chance to witness the Celtics win the NBA championship on their home court.

Mavericks outdid Celtics in Three-Pointers

Three-point shooting has been a key advantage for the Celtics throughout the regular season and playoffs, especially given their skilled shooters.

The Mavericks have struggled to find their rhythm with perimeter shooting in the first three games. They've averaged only 7.3 three-pointers made on 25 percent shooting, with Doncic and Irving experiencing difficulties shooting from beyond the arc as well.

Despite their star duo making a dismal 1-of-14 from three in Game 4, the Mavericks' bench contributed with 11 three-pointers. Doncic and Irving ultimately put up impressive numbers, combining for 50 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

With the Celtics consistently hitting at least 14 three-pointers in the series, the Mavericks will need to maximize their long-range shooting to match the opposing team's offense and attempt an epic comeback.

