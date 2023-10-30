‘They rejoice every failure’: Deion Sanders fires back at critics after locker room theft during UCLA loss

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the UCLA Bruins on October 29 by 28-16. Adding insult to injury, a strange incident occurred involving the Colorado Buffaloes players. Their belongings got stolen.

The head coach of Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, reacted to this news through this X (formerly Twitter) account. Here’s what message Deion Sanders sent to the NFL world in regards to this theft:

Deion Sanders isn’t happy about the open-thief from lockers of Colorado Buffaloes

Following the loss to UCLA, multiple players from the Colorado Buffaloes have indicated that their personal belongings have been stolen from their lockers. The Well Off Media recently shared a video on YouTube about this theft, where players were talking about this incident.

In the video, we can see that players were definitely upset, and even though no one made any controversial statements, they all seemed pretty frustrated about it. There was one player who said he had a jewelry box inside his locker, and it got stolen.

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes has reacted to this incident through his X account because something similar happened to him years ago. Sanders and his assistant once caught a woman stealing from his office back in 2021.

Coming to 2023, Sanders had some hard-to-digest things to say. “Always gotta remember that 'There’s no sympathy for a winner,'” said Deion Sanders through his X post. But that’s not the end of the reaction that Deion shared.

“They rejoice when we lose, they rejoice that people stole the player's jewelry out of the locker room during the game, they rejoice every failure and try to belittle every win,” added Deion Sanders. Losing to UCLA was bad enough, but the players unfortunately faced even greater adversity with the locker room theft.

“No problem though.. we still here”, Colorado Buffaloes’s head coach concluded his statement on a motivating note. Sanders' statement indicates he aims to signal that his team is still whole and prepared to battle on like fighters, regardless of these challenges.

In 2021, Deion Sanders succeeded in catching the thief who tried to steal from his office. However, now in 2023, there is still no official report identifying who stole from the players' lockers this time. It remains uncertain whether this was simply a personal vendetta by Colorado fans.

