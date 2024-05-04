‘They Should Trade Damian Lillard’: Stephen A Smith Has a Suggestion for Bucks Despite Damian Lillard Refusing to Move On

ESPN's prominent sports analyst, Stephen A. Smith has sparked significant debate by advocating for the Milwaukee Bucks to trade Damian Lillard this offseason.

In his candid assessment, Smith went after Lillard with a straight face while suggesting the Bucks trade him.

During his appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Smith said, “My belief is that they should trade Damian Lillard. No, that's gonna be very very difficult to do. I'm not questioning his greatness at all.”

However, he also acknowledged that he is not questioning Lillard’s capabilities or how much he is making out of the NBA’s economy. He emphasized the challenges facing the Bucks, and the limited maneuverability imposed by their senior roster and approaching luxury tax constraints.

Lillard, who joined the Bucks during the 2023-24 season, encountered injury setbacks during the playoffs, prompting Smith to underscore the pragmatism of exploring trade options for the 34-year-old guard.

Smith also referenced Lillard's well-documented sentiments about Milwaukee, pointing to the player's previous acknowledgment of feeling out of place in the city.

Damian Lillard Roots for Milwaukee Bucks

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks facing disappointment in their first-round playoff exit, Damian Lillard has emphatically denied any reports suggesting he is looking to depart from the team.

Even amid playoff challenges and missing key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard has maintained his commitment to the Bucks, expressing his contentment with the situation.

Per ESPN, he said, “I'm here ultimately for this opportunity. You have all these ups and downs, the season wears on you physically, emotionally; sometimes we forget how precious the situation we're in is.”

However, Lillard's season displayed fluctuations as he maintained an average of 24.3 points with a shooting efficiency of 42% (35.4% from 3), a decline from his final year in Portland and an anticipated adjustment playing alongside Antetokounmpo, featuring his lowest usage rate (27.4%) since 2014-15.

Despite this, Lillard's participation in 73 games marked his highest since the 2018-19 season, positioning him third in the league for clutch scoring, trailing behind Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan.

As Lillard's inaugural season with Milwaukee drew to a close, his focus shifted towards the primary motivation for his departure from Portland: vying for a championship. Clearing any misconceptions, he reaffirmed his enthusiasm for competing for a title, emphasizing that despite Milwaukee not being his initial preference, he was committed to the pursuit of victory.

