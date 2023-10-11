‘They would kill me’: Tom Brady's hilarious response to MrBeast asking him to unretire once again

In the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray", Tom Brady, with guest star YouTube sensation MrBeast, refrained from entertaining the idea of a return to the NFL, mentioning his family's dissatisfaction with such a decision. MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, humorously recommended a marketing strategy for boosting the podcast's ratings — Brady's unanticipated return to professional football.

Donaldson made a light-hearted comment in the episode, "Let Tom announce he's jumping out of retirement, and watch the popularity of this podcast skyrocket."

He further suggested revising Brady's statement for the podcast introduction to grab listeners’ attention. He said, "Just remove 'not' from your sentence, place it at the beginning, and tease it as 'Coming later in this podcast.' The intrigue will be enormous. The video's reach will multiply, problem solved."

Brady, however, quashed the idea, expressing his unwillingness to toy with his fans or the media in such a manner.

"My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight," Brady added. "As I said, you're only allowed one un-retirement. And I've used it up."

ALSO READ: Tom Brady's NFL ownership: Co-owner stake in Las Vegas Raiders status?

Tom Brady thinking about joining MrBeast's fun challenge video

Tom Brady, fully enjoying his retirement, is eager to embrace unique and new challenges in his life.

He expressed his willingness to participate in a challenge organized by MrBeast on the Let's Go podcast, as long as it remains within reasonable bounds.

Brady confidently conveyed to the YouTube star, "I'm game," further stipulating "We need to devise a contest where I possess some proficiency. You can't, however, entomb me alive or anything similar."

Partaking in a MrBeast challenge might be the ideal endeavor for Brady. It's unlikely that he'd become emotionally flustered by the experience. Provided he's not required to flee from anything, he could potentially perform well.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes eclipses Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers with historic feat after win against Vikings