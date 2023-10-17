‘They’ll meet the same fate as Bob Woolmer’: Abdul Razzaq makes controversial claim after Pakistan lose to India in CWC 2023

India vs Pakistan has always been one of the most highly anticipated matches of ICC. After India's recent win over Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 match on October 14, not just Pakistan supporters but former players aren't happy with the team's performance.

In fact, Abdul Razzaq was so unhappy with Pakistan's performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium that he ended up making some controversial comments. Let's see what the former Pakistani cricketer said after the team’s huge marginal loss. Here we go!

Abdul Razzaq's controversial comment on Pakistan's player after India won by 7 wickets

India won against Pakistan in its third match in the World Cup 2023, and that too by chasing 192 runs in just 20 overs, which took Pakistan 42 overs to make. The performance of Pakistani players was definitely not up to the mark, compared to how well they performed in their last match with Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq talked about the same in a local sports channel, the story reshared by FreePressJournal. Abdul Razzaq's one statement is getting viral, where he said "Pakistan mein jo Bob Woolmer ka haal hua tha, vahi haal hoga (What happened to Bob Woolmer in Pakistan, the same thing will happen again).

Going further in his last statement, the former Pakistani player added, "Jin Jin logon ki vajah se Pakistan yeh match haara hai, unhein resign karke chale jaana chahiye (Players who were responsible for the defeat should resign)." During the same interview, Abdul Razzaq revealed that it's not the confidence issue with Pakistan players.

According to Abdul Razzaq, the Pakistani players are at a stage where confidence is not something that is more of a concern. "The question of confidence comes when they have had less cricket. But now players play so many games over a year", said Abdul Razzaq. Abdul Razzaq also criticized Pakistan for having not-too-good spinners and fast bowlers.