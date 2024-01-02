‘They’re gonna get married this year’: Fans react to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sharing sweet midnight kiss to welcome 2024

It's the beginning of a new year and fans are wondering how the internet's favorite couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend their new year. The couple welcomed the new year 2024 with open arms at a new year party in Kansas City.

Talking about that party, the clip of Taylor and Travis kissing is going viral on the internet. Fans have the most wholesome reactions to the viral piece, with Swifties calling out Taylor's engagement plans. Here are other details:

Fans reacted wholesome to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's midnight kiss

The Kansas City Chiefs had a blast on New Year's Eve as the team got themselves a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. What better way to enter into the new year with a win? The Chiefs beat the Bengals by 25-17, the game played at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Taylor Swift, just like all the 9 Chiefs games that she attended in 2023 , was a part of this one as well. After getting the win, she took her bae and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce with her to a New Year party in Kansas City. The couple welcomed the near year 2024 with a kiss.

The gorgeous moment between them exchanging the kiss was captured and when went online became an internet-viral piece. Fans shared their wholesome reactions to it, with some Swifties calling out the fact that he is going to get married to her this year.

"They’re gonna get married this year," commented a Swiftie. Most likely, if things go well, we might get to see Travis and Taylor getting married this year. In fact, there's a tradition among NFL players , which reveals when they might get married.

"He's putting a ring on it. just watch," said another fan who feels the same about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage. They might indeed get married this year.

"Awww, they are so cute!! I’m wishing for only the best things for them in 2024!!!" said a fan, best wishing the couple. Even we wish the best things for the internet-favorite couple. May they get married soon.

"So happy to see people fall in love. Beautiful," tweeted a fan. When it comes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, their love story is definitely a book-worthy one. Just so romantic.

"Hope Taylor has found her true love this time," said another fan. From what it appears, Taylor definitely found the love of her life this time. We pray that the new year brings more happiness and togetherness for the couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce entered the new year 2024 with a wholesome kiss to which fans had a wholesome reaction. Now that the special day has passed, the Chiefs' tight end will be back to business. The Chiefs will play the last game of the season against the Chargers on January 7. Who do you support?

