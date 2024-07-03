‘This Chick Is Amazing’: Erin Andrews and Clarissa Thompson Praise Kylie Kelce for Helping Taylor Swift Fan During Eras Concert

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson applauded Kyle Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, on their podcast for assisting a fan at Taylor Swift's concert. Fox Sports stars called her ‘MVP of the Night’ for her noble efforts.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, the hosts of the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, discussed their experience seeing the pop star perform in London over the weekend as part of her global Eras Tour on Tuesday, June 25. They saw Kylie helping a fan while they were there.

Erin and Charissa adored Kylie Kelce as she helped a fan

Kylie went to a Taylor Swift performance in London in late June with her husband Jason and brother-in-law Travis, where they met Erin and Charissa.



According to the podcasters, when Swift sang Betty for the audience, they dashed out of the restroom and toward Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law. Andrews and Thompson began fawning over Kylie after alluding to a brief encounter, characterizing her as "amazing," a "really cool girl," and "an amazing mother."

Andrews stated, "She saw a fan, maybe that needed water, and right away didn't think twice." "She grabbed some water from the tent and threw it at the fan." "I said, 'This chick is incredible.'"

Andrews and Thompson, both Swift fans called Kylie "the MVP" of the evening. Thompson compared the mother of three to Swift herself.

Kylie Kelce is also a big fan of Erin and Charissa

Kylie Kelce also admitted that she "fangirled" over the Fox Sports personalities after meeting them in the VIP tent at the pop superstar's gig at London's Wembley Stadium on June 21.

Kylie posted an Instagram story captioning: "Pardon the delay because we were quite busy last week, but I need to loop back to meet the absolute queens. @charissajthompson and @erinandrews,"

Kylie also posted a group photo with Andrews, Thompson, and their significant others, Jarret Stoll, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, and entrepreneur Steven Cundari. Travis Kelce, Swift's brother-in-law, is also seen in the photo.

Andrews and Thompson often joke that they played matchmaker for Swift and Kelce by recommending they date before they got together last summer. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, they jokingly said to Jimmy Fallon that they were the ones who started the relationship.

