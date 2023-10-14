‘This dude’s crazy’: When LeBron James jumped into pool from his balcony after losing 2011 NBA finals

Do you know that there was a time when LeBron James jumped out of a vacation home's balcony into a pool? You might say, 'What's so interesting about it?' Well, the interesting thing is that LeBron didn't give a second thought to ‘jumping in the pool’, that too from the height of 8 to 9 Feet. The story was shared by Dwyane Wade in an interview. Let's get into the details of the story right away:

LeBron James's 8 Feet jump before losing the NBA finals in 2011

Former NBA star player Dwyane Wade was a part of an exclusive interview with Rachel Nichols, a short part of which was shared a few months back. During the interview, Dwyane Wade shared the story of him going on a vacation with LeBron James and experiencing the most unexpected and sudden moment by the NBA legend. So the story starts with Dwyane Wade going on a vacation in the Bahamas, before losing the 2011 finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

There was a vacation home in the Bahamas, where Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union arrived first. Later they were accompanied by the NBA legend LeBron James and his wife. The two shared one connecting balcony, which was at a height of eight or nine feet up the swimming pool, as per Dwyane Wade. The two met on the balcony, greeted each other, and then LeBron James asked how deep the pool was from the balcony.

Narrating the actual incident in the interview, Dwyane Wade said "He said how deep do you think that is? [I said] I don’t know, eight or nine feet? He said let me see. [He] took his stuff off, and jumped in the pool from the balcony. I promise you … This dude is crazy." According to Dwyane Wade, the interesting part of that moment was how LeBron didn't even think twice before jumping in. It just happened in a matter of seconds.

