'This era's Conor McGregor': Israel Adesanya teases trilogy clash against Alex Pereira, sends fans into frenzy

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya excited fight fans when he posted a poster from the UFC 297 event, announcing his trilogy MMA fight against his all-time greatest rival and current UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, via his Instagram account.

Initially, fans were confused about whether Adesanya was telling the truth. It didn't take long for them to figure out that Izzy was promoting a product and trolling his fans.

Izzy even posted a story later with Alexander Volkanovski laughing and captioning it "Sike.”

Fans are not falling into the trap, and the MMA community has started reacting to Izzy’s prank.

A fan with the username “profeshgamblr” tweeted, “Israel Adesanya just broke the internet, even after ‘being 3-2 in his last 5.’ With an ADI’s time, we face the facts. Israel Adesanya is this era's Conor McGregor.”

Another fan expressed, using the username “realruebenking,” “Israel Adesanya is so cringeworthy that it's embarrassing he actually has fans.

How many times have Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fought

Israel Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. However, his recent loss of the UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 has prompted him to take a break from the Octagon, as he mentioned in interviews. Adesanya has stated that he doesn't have any immediate plans for a return to the octagon.

When discussing Izzy’s legacy, one opponent's name always stands out—the former UFC middleweight champion and current UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

Pereira and Adesanya have faced each other four times in their careers. They initially clashed twice in Glory Kickboxing, with Pereira emerging victorious on both occasions. The rivalry continued in the UFC when Pereira made his debut and earned a title shot against the reigning UFC middleweight champion at the time, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 281.

Once again, Pereira defeated Adesanya, becoming the first person to knock out Izzy in the UFC and claiming the championship. Adesanya, determined to reclaim his title, secured an instant rematch at UFC 287.

In a thrilling turn of events, Adesanya knocked out Pereira, marking his first victory over his longtime rival.

