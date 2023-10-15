Jack Wilshere, a former Arsenal star whose career ended before its time due to injuries, recently retired from professional football at just 30 years of age. However, he has started a new chapter in his life as the manager of Arsenal's U-18 team. His impressive leadership guided his young team to the FA Youth Cup final last season.

Jack Wilshere's MLS Opportunity

Now, Wilshere, who is also a former England international, is set to take on a significant role in coaching. Recent reports suggest that an MLS team is keen on giving him a chance to demonstrate his skills at a higher level.

David Ornstein, from The Athletic, reports that the Colorado Rapids, an MLS side, has shown interest in making Wilshere their next manager. To move forward with this possibility, the team has formally approached Arsenal to engage in talks with Wilshere. Importantly, both teams are under the ownership of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

After a disappointing season where they ended up at the bottom of the Western Conference with a mere 26 points, the Rapids separated from their former manager, Robin Fraser. This was nine points less than the LA Galaxy, the second-worst team in the conference, which finished their season with 35 points. Now, the Rapids hope to turn their fortunes around with Wilshere at the helm.

At just 24 years old, Arsenal's star midfielder, Martin Odegaard, has been illuminating his leadership skills and class on international duty with Norway. Evident from his recent years, he carries wisdom beyond his age, recognized through his captaincy at both club and country.

Odegaard might not embody the traditional image of a captain, but he continuously sets a high bar and demonstrates empathy. His demonstrable impact in his short career with Arsenal led to his captaincy appointment - he was already reigning as the captain of his native Norwegian national team.

In a conversation with Marca, Mikel Arteta, the head coach, commended the player's influence, explaining, "Odegaard's brutal self-demand sets him apart. His clear comprehension and speedy learning abet our assignment of responsibility and confidence by rendering him captaincy." Arteta further advised him to embrace the new demands and challenges accompanying his new role.

There have been instances of class from Odegaard throughout the season, where he always aims to upskill his team members. His calculated approach to better his teammates was notably observed in the match against Bournemouth. Despite already leading, he proceeded strategically when the team won a second-half penalty.

