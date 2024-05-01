Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been in WWE for over a decade, attaining incredible feats and taking the women's division to a new level. The horsewomen of WWE share 21 women's Championships between them, showing their dominance and impact. The two women are lodestars and favorites of many younger female wrestlers, including Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany is one of the most exciting talents in WWE at the moment, with many fans and experts regarding her as the future of the women's division. The company has high expectations from the newly drafted SmackDown star. The 25-year-old recently sat down in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. The interviewer asked about her opinion on the best wrestlers among the current performers.

The SmackDown Superstar named Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as the most decorated wrestlers of the current era. Even though Rhea Ripley has been the center of attention in the women's division in the past year, Tiffany prefers two seasoned veterans over the Australian star.

Becky is the current World Women's Champion, while Charlotte has been out of action

Becky Lynch clinched the seventh Women's Championship of her career on RAW last week, winning a multi-women Battle Royal match. Earlier, she unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the World Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. Following the Show of Shows, Mami sustained an injury, forcing her to vacate the gold. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the other hand, The Queen has been out of action for months due to a knee injury, resulting in her missing WrestleMania this year.

Tiffany Stratton faced Beck Lynch before but not Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton is well-acquainted with Becky, having crossed paths with her twice in NXT. The Buff Barbie's 107-day-long NXT Women's Championship reign was halted by The Man last year, with the latter triumphing in a rematch to end the feud.

However, Tiffany has yet to lock horns with her other favorite wrestler, Charlotte Flair. Apart from being blonde and athletic, Stratton uses Moonsault, drawing a comparison with The Queen. Whenever they step into the ring against each other, the match is going to deliver, just as Tiffany and Becky's match did.

ALSO READ: Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship Win Draws More Dislikes Than Likes On YouTube From WWE Universe