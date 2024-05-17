THIS Former United States Champion Promises To End The Rock's WWE Career

With the United States Championship, Tag Team Championship, and Money in the Bank to his name, Austin Theory stands among the rising stars in WWE today. Together with Grayson, the team of A-Town Down Under, is excelling in the tag team division, winning the twin golds at WrestleMania 40.

After confronting The Rock in a segment last year, he didn't seem to see eye to eye with The Final Boss. In a recent episode of The Babyface Podcast, Theory discussed his goal of potentially ending The Rock's career.

The former United States Champion stated that he was a fan of The Great One for calling himself The Final Boss in his most recent WWE run.

“He’s at the finale,” said Theory, claiming he and Grayson Waller would end The Rock’s career, stepping on top of him. As a matter of fact, he and his partner Grayson don't care.

When The Rock and Austin Theory shared the ring

For the first time in four years, The Rock made his long-awaited surprise return on an episode of SmackDown in September 2023. He had an entertaining segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, making it their first face-off in the ring. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Rock's on-off appearance was as a babyface, while Theory was a heel. They hurled insults at each other on the microphone. Theory rudely interrupted The Rock just as he was about to deliver one of his signature catchphrases.

Advertisement

The verbal confrontation escalated into a physical fight, with the former WWE Champion overpowering the 26-year-old Superstar. Followed by a Spinebuster, The Rock delivered a People's Elbow. Pat McAfee, who was the witness of the whole segment, teamed up with The Rock to perform a People's Elbow of his own.

The possibility of a feud

The Rock is currently away from the WWE ring due to his commitments to Hollywood projects. If the rivalry happens in the future, it promises to be amazing with Austin's improved mic work in recent times.

Having beaten John Cena at WrestleMania, Austin Theory's warning can not be taken lightly. However, as of now, The Rock's focus seems to be on Cody Rhodes whenever he makes a comeback.

ALSO READ: WWE Hall of Famer Compares Roman Reigns to The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold; Sends Special Shoutout to Cody Rhodes